Goa is the party capital of the country for a reason. Dotted with beautiful beaches and a hip and happening nightlife, Goa is perhaps the top destination for bachelors who want to have some fun before they tie the knot. The high number of foreigners visiting Goa is another reason why it is popular among Indians. Be it the casual, laid-back vibe, the party scene or the end number of beaches, all these reasons make it a great destination for bachelors who want to have a good time. If you are looking for some cool ideas and activities to do with your guy friends in Goa, heres a list you should bookmark.

Try Water Sports

Water sports of all kinds are available in Goa and thanks to the stretch of sea, there is no dearth of opportunity. While most commercial beaches offer activities like jet skiing, banana boat ride and parasailing, there is a lot more that you can do. For instance, you can try underwater sea walk that takes place at Baina Beach. Apart from this, there is also fishing that you can learn. If you are already good at water sports, go for advance or extreme water sports such as white water rafting, windsurfing, wake-boarding and more. Atlantis Water Sports offers many of these activities.

Find a Nude Beach

Public nudity is illegal in India however given the hippie influence Goa has, there are a few hidden nude beaches that welcome naturists to enjoy sunbathing in the nude. If you plan to simply go there to ogle, you should perhaps reconsider your decision. However, if you are willing to shed your clothes and enjoy being naked with other like-minded people, then you can consider this option. Orzon Beach which is near Anjuna and Vagator is one beach that is often thronged by foreigners who love being nude. This is a small beach but reaching here is not that easy as you have to climb a hillock to get here. If you are willing to go the distance and be in your birthday suit, you can have this experience in Goa.

Go For a Beach Party

A Goa trip is incomplete without a rocking beach party. There are various beaches that have such parities that go on till late night and are simply psychedelic. From neon, glowing accessories and T-shirts to trance music, you can enjoy all of these but beware of people selling drugs illegally. Anjuna, Arambol and Ashwem beaches are popular for such parties. Do make sure beforehand if it allows stags because at times you need to shell out money for entry fee or at some places stags aren’t allowed. Several foreigners and hippies throng such trance parties to dance the night away.

Get a Body Massage

Usually it is girls who like to flock to a spa to get a body treatment but in Goa, you too should experience this once. Goa is notorious for having massage parlors that offer a “happy ending” and it is up to you to deny or accept it. However, do not go with the intention that every spa or parlor offers this option. In case there is something like this, you will get to know on your own. Unless you want to risk being thrown away, don’t ask. You can even get massages right on the beach. There are masseuses roaming around offering foot and body massages for a nominal price, obviously without any favors in the end.

Hike up to Chapora Fort

Another experience that is synonymous with Goa is a photograph at Chapora Fort with your gang, posing like the three heroes from Dil Chahta Hai. The fort gained so much popularity after the movie that it came to be known as the Dil Chahta Hai fort and every group of friends who visits, does not leave without a customary photo with the fort in the backdrop. You too should trek up to Chapora Fort not just for a photo but to enjoy the amazing view from this vantage point. You will see the Arabian Sea, the beach and greenery from here. The panoramic view is simply breathtaking and it is totally worth the hike.