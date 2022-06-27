Malabar River Festival 2022: All kayakers hail! The rivers are gurgling, and the mountains’ greens are swaying under the breezy drizzles from the sky in God’s Own Country. Yes, Malabar River Festival is calling! The monsoons are already heavy in a few parts of the country. The showers of blessing are pouring blissfully over certain areas and only enhancing the beauty of the lush lands. God’s Own Country, Kerala, is one such place where the heavenly showers make way for tourists to explore more green pastures of this serene land.

One such expedition to embark on is the 8th edition of the International Kayaking Competition, also known as the Malabar River Festival 2022. Dare to step into that kayak and paddle through the roaring rivers? If yes, then pack your bags as the rivers await to witness your fearless kayaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malabar River Festival (@malabarfest)



For the uninitiated, Malabar River Festival takes place in Thusharagiri in Kozhikode, Kerala. Every year, since its inception in 2013, this fest is organised by the Kerala Toursim Department in collaboration with District Tourism Promotion Council and Kozhikode District Panchayat.

All about the festival hype

The kayakers must be prepped up by August as it will commence from August 12 and go on till August 14. This festival will trigger your adrenaline rush both as participants and spectators. Every year, thousand of visitors throng the festival only to watch the gutsy kayakers kayak their way to the finish line! The competition does need a cheerful audience! The participants will compete on the pristine rapid water of Iruvazhinjipuzha and Chalipuzha – tributaries of Chaliyar River. The onset of monsoon makes these waters more vigourous, creating more rapids to wade through. The festival of intense excitement comprises a few competitions where the kayakers can chose to demonstrate their adventure skills. There will be races like – Giant Slalom, Extreme Race, and Boaster Cross. Behold! If you are the winner, you are going to get crowned like no other. The winners of this thrilling adventure sport are crowned as Rapid Rani and Rapid Raja. And rightly so, given that triumphing all those challenging rapid is quite a task. Don’t worry if you are not a participant, you will be taken care of. While the festival is more so for the participants, there are also opportunities to indulge in white water rafting, kayak training centre, etc. for people to learn and maybe come back prepared for the next edition.

Things to do around Kozhikode apart from the festival

Kozhikode is a tranquil destination and a perfect tourist pit stop. The nooks of this place house all sort of attractions from heritage walk, to beaches to waterfalls and of course, the unmissable Malabar River Festival. There is something to visit and explore for every taste. Nature enthusiasts can hop on to jungle trails of various waterfalls. One such important name is Thusharagiri Falls inhabiting exquisite beauty encircling the cascading waterfalls.

How can one miss the famous backwaters when in Kerala, right! So, book one of those houseboats for yourself and embark on a voyage through the lagoons and mangrove forest trails. There are cruise packages available as well.

For history wizards to relish the ancient stories, there are some museums and also the iconic ancient port town, Beypore. It is said that this old city had trade links with Mesopotamia. In addition to all these, Thikkoti light house and several beaches in Kozhikode are idyllic spots for enjoying a reposeful experience

Save the dates and prep for another check off the bucket list!