In the face of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many urban Indians are looking ahead to travelling in 2021, new research from YouGov reveals. The data, collected by YouGov's Global Travel Profiles tool from across 25 countries, shows that half (51%) of urbanites in India plan to holiday domestically in the next 12 months. Despite this local wanderlust, far fewer (20%) plan to holiday abroad next year. Some (15%) do not intend to travel at all in the next 12 months.

Even though there is an intention to travel in the future, YouGov's data shows that many urban Indians currently feel they face twin barriers to making such trips. Over half (53%) think the health risks of travelling are a barrier, while nearing four in ten (38%) believe the travel restrictions they face are a hindrance to holidaying.

