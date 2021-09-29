Jharkhand: As tourism has once again gained back its momentum in the country in the post-Covid era, travellers are rather looking for more offbeat destinations to break the Covid monotomy. While the travel had taken a backseat for the past two years due to the Covid-19 global health scare, things are slowly inching back to normalcy especially in the travel and tourism sector.Also Read - Good News! Italy Recognises Covishield, Vaccinated Indians Now Eligible For Green Pass

Here we have curated a list of some of the less-explored places in Jharkhand for your next go-to travel plan. Explore these beautiful places with your family and thank us later! Check them out. Also Read - Maharashtra Government to Promote Monsoon Tourism in Konkan Region

Handy Travel Guide for Jharkhand – Check Out These Stunning Places on Your Next Vacay

Netarhat

This is one of the lesser-known places in India as it is an abode of virgin forests. Also widely known as the Queen of Chotanagpur, Netarhat is a breathtaking hill station in Jharkhand. From waterfalls to national park, this place offers picturesque spots for the tourists thronging the place. It is known for its beautiful sunrises and sunsets during the summer months. If you are a nature lover, and an adventure junkie, then Netarhat is a must-visit place for you. Also Read - World Tourism Day 2021: 6 Tips For People Who Want to Travel The Whole Country For Unique Experience

Hazaribagh

Situated around 93 km away from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, Hazaribagh houses the Hazaribagh Lake, and the Hazaribagh Wildlife Sanctuary. For the uninitiated, there is also Canary Hill that is 3 km away from the main town. This quaint little town can be a perfect place for a quiet and a peaceful getaway. Interestingly, the city has derived its name from the small villages of Hazari and Okni.

Ranchi

Adorned by nature on all sides, Ranchi has picturesque spots for the nature lovers. Places to explore here? Well, you can take a trip to the scenic Tagore Hill and some stunning waterfalls including the Jonha Falls, Dassam Falls, and Hundru Falls – which can be covered in a day’s trip. You can also visit the Rock Garden that is close to the Kanke Dam lake.

Deoghar

Deoghar literally translates to the Abode of the Gods. The city is home to the famous Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple, which is an abode of Lord Shiva. Besides, there are many other temples here in Deoghar, for those of you looking for a serene spiritual experience. Notably, the Trikut Hill Ropeway is one of the most interesting and exciting things to do here.