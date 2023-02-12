Home

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: 6 Ways To Cherish Love Like No Other In Delhi-NCR

In Dillwalon ki Dilli, celebrate and cherish love in several ways!

Happy Valentine's Day 2023: 6 Ways To Cherish Love Like No Other In Delhi-NCR (Unsplash)

Valentine’s Day in Delhi-NCR: It is that time of the year again that has drawn your eyes to this article. Yes, we know! Love is in the air, streets, billboards and pretty much everywhere your eyes look, ain’t it? Red balloons and red decor all around, while for some it is mushy and chessy meanwhile others find it cute and awww-some. It is all about perspective after all. Speaking of love, there a million and one ways to express the emotions for your loved ones and if you are in Delhi-NCR, you will have a million and two ways to celebrate.

The cosmopolitan affair of this city has a selection of things to do. In Dillwalon ke sheher you can either go all in and paint the town red or kept it simple, quite and private. Something for every tast can be found here.

We have few suggestions to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one.

Open-Air Movie Night

February is like the Delhi winters when the days are warm and nice and nights are pleasant and cosy with a soothing breeze whiffing past your hair. Imagine, a wholesome movie under the open sky, some popcorn and your bae! The Sunset Cinema Club helps people to get this imagination a real shape. Check out their official website and book your tickets.

A Wholesome Picnic

A little old school but also a good option to spend quality time with shelling out lots of notes. Sunder Nursery is becoming a go to spot for pretty much everyone but what makes it unique for V-Day is its evening time. As the sunsets, the structures at the open space light up and its just magical. Hence, start when the sun is still up in the evening and culminate the day with romantic supper surrounded in cozy and quiet.

Lodhi Garden, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Nehru Park are few other places to look into.

Explorations and Adventures In Delhi

Delhi abounds with historic monuments. If you and your partner are up for a hatke way to celebrate love, and enjoy a good photoshoot by historical ruins, then visit the Humayun’s Tomb, Purana Qila, Qutub Minar and any other place that you want.

If you are a quirky cute couple, why not hop on a Yulu and explore Delhi!

Spa Day on V-Day

A couple’s spa day could be just what you need to relax and rejuvenate. There multiple options for good spa and massage places to ease out those tensed veins and maybe a good dinner post relaxarion

Romantic Dinner

There is no dearth of good places to eat when in Delhi. From Nehru Place, CP, Gurgaon sector 29, Noida sector 18, GK, to Champa Gali – there are several good aesthetic cafes to wine and dine.

Long Drive Pe Chal

Long drives cannot not be romantic. That silence, those songs, those outside scenes and in between talks is just pretty wholesome. One can drive to Murthal for paranthas, maybe even Visit IndiaGate for a romantic stroll, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Gurgaon, Airport Road or go to any other place nearby that you think suits you. Long drive to a stacatin is never off the table.

Choose your pick, everybody has their own ways to express and celebrate. Happy Valentine’s Day!

