Kartik Purnima is approaching on November 30. On this auspicious occasion, devotees from different parts of the country gather in a huge number in Haridwar for taking a dip in the holy water of the Ganges. However, this year, people will not be allowed to do the same owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19 Test Mandatory For Taking Dip in Ganga at Haridwar Kumbh Mela: CM

Keeping the Centre’s guidelines in view of COVID-19 in consideration, Haridwar administration has decided to ban the ritual of taking bath in the Ganges. Those who will violet the orders will be punished under the Epidemic Act 1897 and the Disaster Management Act 2005, says Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar. Also Read - Mahakumbh 2021: Hovercrafts to Help Pilgrims Travel Between Haridwar And Rishikesh - All You Need to Know

To prevent any such happening, the border of Haridwar has been sealed. ANI, in one of its tweet, quoted SSP Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj S, “Borders of Haridwar will remain sealed today and tomorrow as a measure to ensure that devotees do not enter the district to take the holy dip in Ganga which is not allowed on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.”