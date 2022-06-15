Undiscovered Heritage Sites Of Haryana: The northern state of Haryana has made several significant occurrences in our history books and yet the region remains unexplored. The state houses many monuments and archeological sites that offer a deep dive into the past. Each monument is associated with an interesting story, waiting to be told and spread out widely. The lesser known places such as Hansi, Hisar and Narnaul house many such monuments and we are here to tell you all about it.Also Read - Haryana Board (HBSE) 12th Results 2022 DECLARED! Girls Outshine Boys Yet Again | Check Full Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here

1. European Cemetery, Ambala Cantonment

After the Anglo-Boer war in 1902, the soldiers from South Africa who fought against the British in the war, were sent to India, Sri Lanka and other British colonies as prisoners of war. Some of them were brought to Ambala Cantonment Jail. But 20 of them were executed by the British. These soldiers lay buried here at the European cemetery in Ambala and a commemorative pillar was also added later. The names of other soldiers are also inscribed here who died in 1899. Also Read - 7 Stunning Heritage Sites In Lucknow That Are A Must-Visit

2. Shish Mahal, Farrukh Nagar, Gurugram

Shish Mahal, built in 1733 was the residential palace of Faujdar Khan–the governor appointed by Emperor Farrukh Siyar, who was the great grandson of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. This magnificent palace traces back its architectural lineage from the peak of Mughal era. It houses Diwan-e-Aam, first found in the palace of emperor Akbar. The Diwan-e-Aam in this palace is a rectangular structure made of sandstone. It is built on a high plinth with mirrors fixed in the wooden ceiling and on the backside of the wall, which gave the palace its name of Shish Mahal or Glass Palace. A continuous water flow in the artificial channel in front of Diwan-e-Aam was provided by a fountain pool made over the plinth. Also Read - Top UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India Every Traveller Must Visit

3. Tomb of Char Qutub, Hansi, Hisar

Four celebrated Sufi saints designated as ‘Qutubs’ lie here in this complex situated to the west of the town. This complex is commonly known as Dargah Char-Qutub. Jamal-ud-Din Hanswi (1187-1261 AD), Burhan-ud Din (1261-1303 AD), Qutab-ud-Din Munawwar (1300-1354 AD) and Nur-ud-Din or Nur-e-Jahan (1325-1397 AD) were the celebrated Sufi Saints of their times. This monument celebrates the last resting place of these four saints. One of the most imposing edifices of this complex is the large mosque in the northern enclosure, which was constructed by Firoz Shah Tughlaq. In the complex, one could also find the twin tombs of Begum Skinner and two chhatris (kiosks) known as Char Diwan and Ek Diwan.

4. Chor Gumbad, Narnaul

With its low dome and ogee arches, the architecture of this monument is highly resembling of those constructed during the reign of Firoz Shah Tughlaq. It houses the tomb of an Afghan ruler named Jamal Khan who constructed it during his lifetime. It possibly came to be used as hideouts by thieves and highwaymen subsequently leading to the popular name. The tomb has four minarets on the side that add to the charm of the monument.

5.Sheikh Mussa Ki Dargah & Jhulti Minar, Nuh

Hazrat Sheikh Mussa, the grandson of Mohammed Farid, had arrived here in search of peace and serenity. The complex was built for him but as his popularity grew in the region, the complex was extended. One of the 12 gateways built around the dargah has minarets that vibrate synchronously. Hence, the name Shaking Minarets (Jhulti Minar), which are playful but with a whirr of quivering mystery. The base was said to have built in the 14th century, while the arches and gateways were later added in the 18th or 19th century. Dargah of Hazrat Sheikh Mussa surrounded by its 12 gateways, is located at the base of the Aravalli range of the Taoru Road.

These are monuments uniquely defined by the stories behind their existence. Haryana also has many proto-historical, early historical and medieval archeological sites in Haryana, that are a peep into the past. Check out this space to know more about them.