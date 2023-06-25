Hatu Peak: The Next Big Thing in Himachal Pradesh Tourism

Home

Hatu Peak is well-known for its apple orchards, snow-covered mountains, verdant paddy fields, and dense pine forests. (Image: Wikipedia Commons)

New Delhi: The Hatu Peak, located 8 kilometres from Narkanda, is the highest peak in Shimla, approximately 12,000 feet above sea level. Hatu Peak, surrounded by gorgeous mountains and blanketed with a dense green carpet of sky-touching cedar and fir, may well be paradise on Earth. The forest is a mixed one, with a diverse population of deodar, fir, spruce, cedar, and blue pine; nonetheless, it is best known for its vibrant apple orchards, as per a report on Holidify.com.

Hatu Peak: The Popular Trekking Destination

Hatu Peak is a favourite trekking destination for many people. The climb to the peak is not that difficult and consists of a 7-kilometre one-way walk. One can also go camping in Hatu Peak and spend the night in a tent under the stars, the report said.

The Narkand area of Shimla district has drawn the attention of travellers seeking relief from the searing heat of the plains. Many travellers, inspired by YouTube videos, have embarked on long and risky excursions over difficult terrain to reach these towering heights, as per a report in the Mint.

Visitors Recommend To Visit When Coming To Himachal Pradesh

“We had heard about Hatu Peak and seen it on YouTube. It’s a fascinating and beautiful place. The road was dangerous and adventurous, but once we arrived, all our fears and tiredness vanished. We explored numerous places in Himachal Pradesh. It’s truly the most exquisite place. The change is drastic. We came from a place with a 40-degree Celsius temperature, and here it’s 10 to 12 degrees Celsius, a tourist at Haru Peak was quoted as saying about the place by the Mint.

“I visited Kullu-Manali and Rohtang, and someone suggested Hatu Peak to me. The weather and temperature here are pleasant. I would recommend everyone in the vicinity of Shimla to visit this place at least once,” another tourist said, recommending the place.

The Culture Of Hatu Peak

Hatu Peak is well-known for its apple orchards, snow-covered mountains, verdant paddy fields, and dense pine forests. The location is gorgeous and tranquil, away from the fast-paced city life, with no honking horns or pollution.

Hatu Peak is rich in cultural legacy, and all festivals, including Holi, Diwali, Dussehra, and Lohri, are celebrated with joy and grandeur. The peak attracts a large number of people ever year and the popularity is only increasing day by day. The visual splendour of the place is indescribable, and it is this that draws people’s attention to it, the report at Holidify.com said.

Hatu Peak is an excellent choice for a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable Himachal Pradesh adventure. The summit is set to become a renowned tourist destination in the coming years.

