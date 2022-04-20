All About Malcha Mahal: Delhi has a lot to offer individuals with a natural interest in ghost stories and unexplained encounters. There are numerous haunted spots in the capital city that attract travellers due to their spooky atmospheres, and believe it or not, you will not be disappointed. One of the historical landmarks in the city that caught our attention is Malcha Mahal located in Chanakya Puri. The place has a long past of being a royal residence of the self-proclaimed royal family of Oudh.Also Read - These 10 Most Haunted Places in India Will Send a Chill Down Your Spine!

History of Malcha Mahal:

Princess Wilayat Mahal, the great-granddaughter of the last Nawab of Awadh, arrived in Delhi in the 1970s with her two children, fifteen vicious dogs, and seven servants. They stayed in the first-class waiting area at New Delhi Railway Station for approximately eight years before the government granted them the Malcha Mahal, a former hunting lodge with no doors or power that they planned to renovate.

Mysterious Place Malcha Mahal:

The narrative of Malcha Mahal is pretty intriguing. One thing is certain: the family did not want to be connected to the outside world in any way. The guard dogs and frightening signs that proclaimed ‘Intruders will be gunned down’ were proof of this. The Wilayat Mahal has been closed to the public for more than 30 years. The centuries-old stone palace became a destination for paranormal researchers after Prince Ali Raza died in 2017.

Terryfying Aura near Malcha Mahal:

Several people have reported seeing flickering lights in the dead of night. This could be due to the fact that some people thought the family was otherworldly beings from old tales. Trespassers are warned on a rusted signboard that reads:

ENTRY RESTRICTED; CAUTIOUS OF HOUND DOGS

PROCLAMATION: INTRUDERS SHALL BE GUN DOWN

Maybe it is the scary warning or the eerie vibe, not many people dare to stay there longer! You are unlikely to get entry to the property because it is not a tourist destination. You can still walk in the serene jungle and ponder the strange and perplexing lives of folks who once lived here.

Note: We don’t believe in ghosts or promote superstition in any way. This is a basic report, and readers should use their own discretion when visiting the location.

Would you like to go on a brief adventure here? Let us know!