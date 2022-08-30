Khajjiar: Sprawling grasslands against snow clad mountains, glacial lakes and a melodious song in the background – a perfect travel to the exotic Switzerland. Did you just get transported to idea of travelling to land of Swiss chocolates? Well, we have a Swiss close to home. India is known to have a ‘Mini Switzerland’ that exudes complete vibes of Swiss countryside. The dense forest cover of Deodar and Cedar trees, quaint cosy cottages and verdant grasslands lend similar looks that one must have seen in bollywood movies shot in Switzerland. No, not Manali or Shimla, this is a lesser known hill station in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh just few km from Dalhousie.Also Read - Electric Buses To Run In Smart City Dharamshala Soon, To Be Operated By HRTC

According to tourmyindia, the reason why it is fondly referred as minis Switzerland is because – It was Mr. Willy T. Blazer, Vice Counsellor and Head of Chancery of Switzerland, who first called it so. He was so enamoured of its landscape that he placed a sign board of a yellow Swiss hiking footpath which showed the distance from Bernes, the capital of Switzerland, to Khajjiar – 6194 km. It was Mr. Willy T. Blazer, Vice Counsellor and Head of Chancery of Switzerland, who first called it so. He was so enamoured of its landscape that he placed a sign board of a yellow Swiss hiking footpath which showed the distance from Bernes, the capital of Switzerland, to Khajjiar – 6194 km Also Read - Heritage Kalka-Shimla Toy Train to Get Swanky, New Coaches Very Soon. Full Details Here

MUST SEE PLACES IN KHAJJIAR

Khajjiar lake – Perched at an elevation of about 1920 m above the sea level this is flocked by tourists. It is a small lake located in the middle of a vast grassland and look very much the verdures of Switzerland. A paradise for photographers, travellers enjoy watching sunrise and sunsets here amid the pleasant weather. To add a pinch of excitement there are activities like zorbing, paragliding and trekking to indulge in here. Also Read - Monsoon Fury: 31 Killed Across Four States; Himachal, Uttarakhand On Alert After Major Landslides, Floods

Khajji Nag Temple – Built in around 12 AD, this famous temple boast of great craftsmanship. Dedicated to the lord of serpents, Naga, this is wooden structure that also narrates the story of how Pandavas defeated Kauravs in the epic Mahabharata

Kalatop Khajjiar Sanctuary – Located atop the panoramic Chamba hills, this wildlife sanctuary is surrounded with deodar foliage. Rich in flora and fauna it get it name due to dense forest cover -Kala top (black top) This dense vegetative cover makes for a great pick for walk into the woods. Major wildlife attractions in the sanctuary are Himalayan black marten, barking goral, leopard, jackal, langur and bear.

Panch pandav tree – Adding a taste of mythological fervour, this is a must on the bucket list. It is a unique place as it has not like any other deodar tree, here the deodar tree ‘s base is spilt into 6 parts and is said to be the place where the Pandavas brother took shelter. The 6 shoots are symbolic of the 5 brothers and their wife Draupadi.