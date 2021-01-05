If you are someone who loves hills, lush greenery, picturesque view, and snow, then head to Chopta- also known as the mini Switzerland of Uttarakhand. Chopta is away from the maddening crowd and promises fresh air, stunning view, and peace. It is located at an altitude of 2700 meters. This gorgeous destination is one of the hidden gems of Uttarakhand. Also Read - For the backpackers, Leisure Hotels Group launches The Hideaway Bedzzz in Rishikesh

Making a trip to Chopta will not burn a hole in your pocket and in fact, this place makes for a perfect setting if you are looking for a perfect vacation which no hustle-bustle. Chopta not just offers a breathtaking view, but here you can explore many places including:

–Explore Tungnath: If you plan to visit Chopta, you must explore Tungnath, which is just 2 hours away from Chopta, you can trek to Tungnath or take a cab. It is the highest Shiva temple in the world. Tungnath is situated at an altitude of 3680 meters. Tungnath is also one of the famous five Panch Kedar shrines of Uttarakhand. One can trek to reach here, but it is one of the easiest treks recommended for beginners. You can visit Panch Kedar Temple and Chandrashila Peak too.

–Madhyamaheshwar Mandir: Lord Shiva’s stomach is worshipped in Madhyamaheshwar Mandir by devotees. It is situated at an altitude of 3200 m above sea level. The temple is surrounded by the snow-covered Himalayas from one side and alpine green meadows from the other.

How to Reach Chopta

Reach Rishikesh via bus or train and take shared cabs and buses to Ukhimath (40 km from Chopta). There is no direct transportation and it will take you a day to reach Chopta from Rishikesh. It is located on the Rudraprayag – Ukhimath – Gopeshwar route.