5 Most Instagram-Savvy Cafés: The cafés in Delhi are well-known for their unique ambiance and themed décors but these cafeterias in Himachal set the standard much higher. After all, nothing can beat the natural beauty of the Himalayas. Snuggle up to the warmth of rustic cottage interiors against the backdrop of lush green mountains and murmur of flowing rivers. Live music performances, delicious food and exotic drinks. These cafeterias are not to be missed on your next trip to Himachal Pradesh!

Check out these 5 most Instagram-savvy cafeterias in Himachal Pradesh:

Offlimits Café, Kasol

This café along the Parvati river, nestled in old Kasol, offers an ambiance straight out of a classic movie. The catch is the outdoor dining area with the river flowing just in front of you, but even more popular is the hemp infused coffee. Also called the mini Israel of India, Offlimits Café, serves menu that includes a set of American, English, Indian breakfast and a wide variety of à la carte options. The coffee shop also has a curated book collection. Offlimits has completely eliminated single-use plastic.

Address: Alpine Guest House, Kasol

The Lazy Dog, Manali

The name of this unique café located on a rock cliff overlooking a river comes from one of Kahlil Gibran’s poetic pieces. Started by a former filmmaker in 2008, the café has become a favourite among people visiting the town. Rustic cottage interiors with live music in the evenings give a warm, relaxing vibe. There’s outdoor seating by the riverside that lets you relax and revere the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh. The menu includes delicacies from around the world, from pad Thai Noodles to carciofi, chicken katsu roll to tuna avocado melt. Their grilled tuna fish is a must-try. An extensive drinks menu offers a variety of teas, coffee, smoothies, juices, beers and wines.

Address: Manu Temple Road, Old Manali, Manali

Café Under the Tree, Shimla

If you ever dreamed of spending time in a tree house, this is it. Perched on the highest point of Shimla (8,000ft above sea level) and tucked between dense pine forests, this café is a shared dream of two brothers. The tranquillity of the surrounding forest is visible through the glass window. The entire café is built from reclaimed deodar wood and designed to resemble a leaf. They serve European, Indian, Chinese, Lebanese as well as authentic Himachali delicacies with a range of teas and other beverages on the side.

Address: Highland Jakhu, Near Hanuman Temple Jakhu, Shimla

Café 1947, Manali

Café 1947 is located on the bank of river Beas. The outdoor seating area overlooking the river makes it one of the finest locations to hang out in Manali. The evenings are marked by live music performances, heard over the usual gurgling of the river. The menu serves international cuisines and a variety of mocktails, cocktails and hot beverages. Their freshly-baked specialty pizzas and hot chocolate are a must-try.

Address: BPO Bahang, Leh- Manali Highway, Nehru Kund, Tibetan Colony, Manali

The Northern Café, Bir Billing

One of the most tastefully designed café, tucked away in the countryside of Bir-Billing, this café is hard to miss. Its wooden cottage interiors that starkly define Himachali architecture. An organic kitchen garden on the side makes this place a unique experience and an amazing add-on to your tour to the mountains. The place offers beautiful views, especially during sunset. The kitchen serves authentic Himachali cuisine like desi rara chicken, khatta meetha kadu, and other dishes. Besides pahadi food, there’s also Indo-Chinese and Italian fare.

Address: Near Landing Site, Bir

Aren’t these places like fairy-tales? With amazing interiors and set-ups, these cafeterias certainly are the most instagramable places for your perfect vacation pictures.