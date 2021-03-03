Travelling to Lahaul- Spiti Valley to witness nature at its best? But now tourists may have to pay Green Tax. The administration of Lahaul-Spiti has in fact sent the proposal to the state government and is awaiting a go-ahead for the same. Also Read - Corbett National Park Chosen 2nd Most Popular National Park in World As Per Trip Advisor Traveler Choice Award

So, what is Green Tax?

In a bid to curb pollution in the valley, the authorities will impose green cess. The money collected from Lahaul Green tax will be used for cleanliness, greenery, and the development of its villages, as per a Times of India report. The report further reads that the administration is framing various policies to curb sound and air pollution too. They are working on solid waste management.

In Lahaul, tourists come in large numbers which somehow disrupts the environment. Spotting litter on the road of the valley has become a common sight. The administration plans to distribute jute bags to all the tourist vehicles entering the valley so that they can store their trash in the bag and drop it in a designated area, said the report.

Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai told the publication, “The proposal to impose green cess has been sent to the state government. We are working on providing water to Keylong 24 hours a day on a pilot project. The facility will be provided in other areas in a phased manner.”

After being shut for almost a year, Spiti Valley is all set to welcome tourists from February 17. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the valley was shut from March last year. The decision to reopen Spiti for tourism was jointly taken by the Spiti Tourism Society along with hoteliers, panchayats, travel agents, mahila mandals, and community leaders.

The Spiti Tourism Society released a statement stating that they are looking forward to welcoming tourists.