Before you pack your bag and decide on your itinerary, you need to read these issued guidelines by the Uttarakhand government for inter-state movement first. While every state has been allowing inter-state movement without any restrictions, the Uttarakhand government has some new guidelines which cannot be escaped.

According to the guidelines, it is mandatory for every person entering the state to go through thermal screening at the entrances of the state, which includes airports, bus stands, border check posts and railways stations.

"District administration shall make arrangement for the thermal screening of all inbound persons at border check posts, airport, railway stations and border district bus stands," the guidelines issued by the Uttarakhand government on Saturday read as reported by DNA.

The issued guidelines further directed that travelers need to follow social distancing norms. “If a person is found symptomatic then antigen test to be conducted by district administration. If the antigen test comes positive, then appropriate SOP shall be followed. At all times in public premises, every person will follow norms of social distancing and wearing of masks,” the guideline by the state government read.

The guidelines also state that registration is mandatory for all inbound persons on the Smart City web portal prior to their travel. All inbound people must mandatorily download Aarogya Setu App. During registration, relevant documents as sought in the registration portal shall be uploaded, reported DNA.

According to the recent data, it has reported that Uttrakhand currently has 12,465 active COVID-19 cases, with 1,172 new cases reported on Saturday.

The state had earlier lifted the travel restriction imposed in the state, barring the entry of more than 2,000 persons into the state a day. So, before you head to Uttarakhand make sure you follow each guideline issued by the State government sincerely. And plan your stay at Uttarakhand with important information.