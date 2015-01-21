Sangla Valley is located in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. It is supposed to be one of the most beautiful valleys in the country. In Tibetan, the term Sangala means pass of light which refers to the valley receiving sunlight during the day. To get here, tourists must make their way to either Delhi or Chandigarh. From Delhi, Sangla Valley is more than 500kms away. From Chandigarh, it is around 350kms. Whichever city you choose to make your way to Sangla, you will have to pass through Shimla. From Shimla it is another 6-8 hours away. Visitors were prohibited to enter this region before because it was situated close to the Tibetan border; 25 years on and this valley has been explored by many enthusiasts. Spread over an area of over 40kms, its a magnificent sight to behold. Snow clad mountains surround you and you get to see the Kinner Kailash peak. The Baspa River flows through the valley and that is why it is also known as the Baspa Valley.

Things to do in Sangla Valley 

Camping  Stay at the many camps that are situated on the Baspa River banks. Camps such as Banjara, Kinner, Igloo Nature, Baikunth Adventure Camp, and the Sangla Valley camps offer tent and cottage accommodation. The camps itself will organize various adventure activities for you. Walks – Enjoy undisturbed walks across the valley where one gets to admire the plethora of flora and fauna including orchards, cedar trees, and fir trees to name a few. These walks can be done in a day. Adventure activities such as rappelling, rock climbing, river crossing are provided by the camps. Treks are a good option if one wants to cover the valley and the surrounding areas. One can get to see the beautiful Kinner Kailash peak up-close during the trek. A trek one should attempt is the Rakcham trek. There is a glacier trek that will take you to the snowy regions of the mountains. Opt for a yoga retreat. There are some camps and tour operators who organize yoga retreats. What better way to do your yoga when surrounded by gorgeous mountain views. For those who love angling, the Baspa River is renowned for its trout. The river has crystal clear waters and one can easily spot the trout. For those who do not want to indulge in angling, then gazing at the beautiful shoals of trout is a great experience. There is a monastery close by which you can visit. The Kamru Fort is over 800 years old. It houses the famous Kamakshi Devi Temple.

The Bering Nag Temple is dedicated to the snake of Lord Shiva. A beautiful Tibetan wood carving centre has exceptionally beautiful carvings of different things. The Fulaich Fair is held every year between August and September. It is a festival of flowers. There is much fanfare involved including traditional dances and songs. The Kinnauris wear their traditional costumes and perform certain rituals for their departed loved ones. Sangla meadow is a pretty spot that offers views of the Kinner Kailash. There is a trout farm that has been created by the Ministry of Fisheries. Here, one gets to observe the beautiful trout floating in huge tubs. There is a saffron farm located on the outskirts of the town. Visit nearby places such as Chitkul which is the last town on the Indian border, after which the Tibetan border begins. Also visit Batseri, Karchem, & Kalpa, all of which are located close to Sangla. A trip to the Baspa Dam Reservoir is a must as it offers beautiful views of the placid waters of the river. Try the apples that are grown here. They are extremely sweet and juicy. Visit the Sangla Market and buy local spices and if you can find it then try to buy some of the traditional clothes. Taste some of the local food here. Since it a tiny town, the shopping and facilities are very basic.

As mentioned there is accommodation available at the many camps here in Sangla. Other places to stay in Sangla and other surrounding areas are; Shruti Guest House, Hotel Apple Pie, Hotel Royal Castle, Rupin River View, Hotel Rolling Rang, Shen Sha Hotel, & Hotel Mount Kailash. To get to Sangla one can hire cabs or take a bus from Chandigarh, Delhi or Shimla. The best time to visit is between March and October. The other months are when Sangla receives heavy snowfall. Also, during the rainy season, one needs to be careful because sometimes this region has cloudbursts which result in extremely heavy rainfall. However, this only happens occasionally.