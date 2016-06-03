It is that time of the year again. Snow on the Manali-Leh highway and Srinagar-Leh highway has been cleared, which bikers all across India can now throng their favorite destination — Ladakh. Year after year, a big number of riders and adventure tourists visit Ladakh in the months of June to September to grab a bite of its spectacular locales. The road to Leh is known to be one of the finest routes in the country. Attractions like the Pangong Tso and Nubra Valley are artistic paintings drawn on huge canvases! There is little doubt that Ladakh is India’s finest offbeat destination. So, if you haven’t been to Ladakh yet, here are 20 reasons that will convince you to take a trip this year!

1. The snow which you will still see at passes like Thanglang La

2. The road that takes you through landscapes you can only dream of!

3. The monasteries that have survived the test of time!

4. The prayer flags that calm you down!

5. The lakes that are out of this world!

6. The most unbelievable sunsets!

7. The safari in Nubra Valley!

8. The clear blue skies!

9. The ride which is to die for!

10. The adventure of traversing this path!

11. The Pangong Tso lake which is more beautiful than anything you can imagine!

12. And the Tso Moriri which is as dreamy as it gets!

13. The amazing pit stops during your ride!

14. The dramatic drives!

15. The rugged terrains…

16. With the occasional flowers

17. The base for all our expeditions — city of Leh

18. The combination of lakes, mountains, greenery and snow… all in one landscape!

19. The magic of Magnetic Hill that attracts you towards it!

20. And the solitude that makes you feel one with nature!