shutterstock_151578308

India is blessed with numerous beautiful destinations in the East, West, North and South that await you. Get going! It’s never too late to travel. Remember that what matters in the end is not how much you’ve earned or not how much you possess but, how much you’ve learned and how much you’ve seen. So, don’t hold back and ask yourself, how many of these things have you done or want to do before you die!

1. A bike trip from Leh to Ladakh is a compulsion

Ladakh bike article

2. Skiing at Auli

Jammu-and-Kashmir_Gulmarg_Skiing-in-Gulmarg_Skiing-in-Gulmarg_IWPL3

3. Eat one luxurious meal at Taj

taj land ends

4. Go White Water Rafting in Rishikesh

White-water_Kolad

5. Spend a night by The Pangong Lake gazing at the stars!

pangong lake

6. Visit the India gate at least once at night

1-Maharashtra_Mumbai_Gateway-of-India

7. Walk bare feet by the beaches of Pondicherry

Goa

8. Make a visit to Kerala when possible and relax in a houseboat for at least a night

2-Kerala_Alappuzha_Beautiful-lake-and-greenery-at-Alappuzha-in-Kerala_IWPL1

9. Make a visit to the Sula vineyards and taste some of the finest wine

Sula

10. Visit the Osho Aashram in Pune and try and rediscover your inner peace

osho-ashram

11. Attend the Sunburn Festival in Goa and lose yourself to the night and the music

sula fest

12. Go Scuba diving in the Havelock Islands and explore the seas like never before!

scuba main

13 Visit Munnar and experience an elephant ride

elephant

14. Experience a Desert Safari in Rajasthan and drive through the sand dunes to eternity!

Desert-safari

15. Manali is heaven. Experience Zorbing through the slopes of heaven during winter

Himachal-Pradesh_Manali_Zorbing_Zorbing_IWPL3

16. Visit the Tsomgo Lake in Gangtok

tsomgo lake

17. Visit the Monasteries of Eastern India. If it’s peace you’re looking for, it’s here that you’ll find it

Kee monastery

18. Go on a road trip from Mumbai to Goa with your closest buddies or your family

road trips

19. Spend a night at the Udaipur Lake Palace in Udaipur

Taj-Lake-Palace

20. Camp at the highest Plateau in the world, Ladakh

Camping at Zanskar - Leh - Jammu-and-Kashmir

21. Visit the Sun temple in Konark

Odisha_Konark_Konark-Sun-Temple_Pilgrims-at-the-Konark-Sun-Temple-in-Odisha

22. Spend an entire day eating street food in Delhi and walking through the lanes of Chandni Chowk

chandni chowk

23. Shop from the world-famous Chor Bazaar! You will be surprised at the kind of things you may find here

chor-bazar

24. Visit the southern tip of India, Kanyakumari

Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvallar Statue - Kanyakumari - Tamil-Nadu

25. Maintain a scrapbook to capture all your memories from all your trips in India!

travler3