India is blessed with numerous beautiful destinations in the East, West, North and South that await you. Get going! It’s never too late to travel. Remember that what matters in the end is not how much you’ve earned or not how much you possess but, how much you’ve learned and how much you’ve seen. So, don’t hold back and ask yourself, how many of these things have you done or want to do before you die!

1. A bike trip from Leh to Ladakh is a compulsion

2. Skiing at Auli

3. Eat one luxurious meal at Taj

4. Go White Water Rafting in Rishikesh

5. Spend a night by The Pangong Lake gazing at the stars!

6. Visit the India gate at least once at night

7. Walk bare feet by the beaches of Pondicherry

8. Make a visit to Kerala when possible and relax in a houseboat for at least a night

9. Make a visit to the Sula vineyards and taste some of the finest wine

10. Visit the Osho Aashram in Pune and try and rediscover your inner peace

11. Attend the Sunburn Festival in Goa and lose yourself to the night and the music

12. Go Scuba diving in the Havelock Islands and explore the seas like never before!

13 Visit Munnar and experience an elephant ride

14. Experience a Desert Safari in Rajasthan and drive through the sand dunes to eternity!

15. Manali is heaven. Experience Zorbing through the slopes of heaven during winter

16. Visit the Tsomgo Lake in Gangtok

17. Visit the Monasteries of Eastern India. If it’s peace you’re looking for, it’s here that you’ll find it

18. Go on a road trip from Mumbai to Goa with your closest buddies or your family

19. Spend a night at the Udaipur Lake Palace in Udaipur

20. Camp at the highest Plateau in the world, Ladakh

21. Visit the Sun temple in Konark

22. Spend an entire day eating street food in Delhi and walking through the lanes of Chandni Chowk

23. Shop from the world-famous Chor Bazaar! You will be surprised at the kind of things you may find here

24. Visit the southern tip of India, Kanyakumari

25. Maintain a scrapbook to capture all your memories from all your trips in India!