Here Are 5 Best Budget Friendly Places To Visit In India

Here Are 5 Best Budget Friendly Places To Visit In India

From Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Gokarna in Karnataka, here are the 5 best budget-friendly places to visit in India.

Here Are 5 Best Budget Friendly Places To Visit In India

New Delhi: For many travel enthusiasts, finance can be one of the barriers holding back plans to travel and explore the beautiful land of India. But don’t let that stop you from embarking on your adventure. Here are the 5 best budget-friendly places to visit in India.

Gokarna, Karnataka

Nestled on the western coast of Karnataka, Gokarna boasts stunning beaches, ancient temples, and a laid-back vibe to relax with.

Expect to spend: Rs 500-1000 per day (hostels/affordable accommodation, simple meals, local transport)

Rs 500-1000 per day (hostels/affordable accommodation, simple meals, local transport) Activities: Explore beaches like Om Beach and Kudle Beach, visit Mahabaleshwar Temple, relax at cafes, or take surfing lessons.

How to Reach?

Trains: Connect well from major cities like Bangalore and Mumbai. Look for trains to Udupi or Murdeshwar, followed by a short taxi/bus ride to Gokarna. Budget: Rs 200-500.

Connect well from major cities like Bangalore and Mumbai. Look for trains to Udupi or Murdeshwar, followed by a short taxi/bus ride to Gokarna. Budget: Rs 200-500. Buses: Direct buses ply from Bangalore and Goa. Budget: Rs 300-500.

Direct buses ply from Bangalore and Goa. Budget: Rs 300-500. Flights: Mangalore Airport is the closest, with onward taxi/bus connections. Budget: Rs 2000-3000 (flight) + Rs 500-1000 (taxi).

Hampi, Karnataka

Immerse yourself in the ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Expect to spend: Rs 300–800 per day (budget guesthouses, street food, public transport)

Rs 300–800 per day (budget guesthouses, street food, public transport) Activities: Explore ancient temples, climb boulders, watch the sunset over the ruins, and take a coracle ride on the Tungabhadra River.

How to Reach?

Trains: Hospet Junction is the nearest station, accessible from Bangalore and Hyderabad. Budget: Rs 100-500.

Hospet Junction is the nearest station, accessible from Bangalore and Hyderabad. Budget: Rs 100-500. Buses: Direct buses available from Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Goa. Budget: Rs 200-400.

Direct buses available from Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Goa. Budget: Rs 200-400. Flights: Hire a taxi from Hubli Airport for convenient onward travel. Budget: Rs 3000-4000 (flight) + Rs 1000-1500 (taxi).

Alappuzha, Kerala

Cruise through the serene backwaters of Kerala on a traditional houseboat, experiencing village life and stunning scenery.

Expect to spend: Rs 1000-2000 per day (houseboat stay, meals, local transport)

Rs 1000-2000 per day (houseboat stay, meals, local transport) Activities: Backwater cruises, village walks, birdwatching, and enjoying ayurvedic spa treatments.

How to Reach?

Trains: Kottayam Railway Station is the closest, followed by a local train or taxi/bus ride. Budget: Rs 100-400.

Kottayam Railway Station is the closest, followed by a local train or taxi/bus ride. Budget: Rs 100-400. Buses: Regular buses travel from major Kerala cities like Trivandrum and Kochi. Budget: Rs 200-400.

Regular buses travel from major Kerala cities like Trivandrum and Kochi. Budget: Rs 200-400. Flights: Trivandrum Airport is the closest option, with onward taxi/bus connections. Budget: Rs 2500-3500 (flight) + Rs 500-1000 (taxi).

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Marvel at the “City of Lakes” with its majestic palaces, bustling bazaars, and romantic ambience.

Expect to spend: Rs 500-1500 per day (guest houses/homestays, local meals, shared rickshaws)

Rs 500-1500 per day (guest houses/homestays, local meals, shared rickshaws) Activities: Visit Lake Pichola and City Palace, wander through markets, enjoy puppet shows, take a boat ride on the lake.

How to Reach?

Trains: Udaipur Railway Station receives trains from Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur. Budget: Rs 200-800.

Udaipur Railway Station receives trains from Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur. Budget: Rs 200-800. Buses: Direct buses connect Udaipur to major cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Budget: Rs 300-700.

Direct buses connect Udaipur to major cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Budget: Rs 300-700. Flights: Maharana Pratap Airport is the closest, with convenient taxi/auto rickshaw connections. Budget: Rs 3000-4000 (flight) + Rs 200-500 (taxi).

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Find your spiritual center in Rishikesh, the yoga capital of India, surrounded by the Himalayas and the Ganges River.

Expect to spend: Rs 300-1000 per day (budget ashrams/hostels, vegetarian meals, public transport)

Rs 300-1000 per day (budget ashrams/hostels, vegetarian meals, public transport) Activities: Attend yoga classes or meditation sessions, hike or camp in the Himalayas, witness Ganga Aarti ceremony, relax by the river.

How to Reach?

Trains: Haridwar Railway Station is the nearest, followed by a shared taxi/bus ride to Rishikesh. Budget: Rs 100-300.

Haridwar Railway Station is the nearest, followed by a shared taxi/bus ride to Rishikesh. Budget: Rs 100-300. Buses: Direct buses from Delhi and Dehradun offer a budget-friendly option. Budget: Rs 200-400.

Direct buses from Delhi and Dehradun offer a budget-friendly option. Budget: Rs 200-400. Flights: Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun is the closest, with onward taxi/bus connections. Budget: Rs 3500-4500 (flight) + Rs 500-1000 (taxi).

