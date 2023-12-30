Home

Five Northeastern Escapades For A Magical Holiday Season

Explore these 5 places in North Eastern part of India, where lush green sights, cultural exchange and history of land, bring serenity and keep you hooked.

The From Arunachal to Assam, these mountains bring serenity to your much needed vacation.

New Delhi: As the year comes to an end, the call of adventure awaits! This holiday season, let us leave behind the busy cities and explore the wild beauty of Northeast India where lush rainforests meet snow-capped peaks, prevalent cultures flourish, and stunning landscapes await. Amidst the harmony of cascading waterfalls and the colourful tribal life, here are five destinations that invite you to make memories to bring sparkle to your life.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: Where Monasteries Whisper Tales

Soar through the clouds and in picturesque Tawang, a magical tucked away in the Eastern Himalayas. Take in the breathtaking sight of the sunrise casting golden light over Sela Pass’s snow-capped peaks. At the second-largest Buddhist monastery in Asia, Tawang Monastery, lose yourself in the spiritual calm amidst the crimson walls and golden roofs that whisper tales of ancient wisdom.

Highlights: Witness the vibrant Monpa New Year celebrations in January, a kaleidoscope of traditional costumes, dances, and archery competitions.

Insider Tip: Acclimatize to the high altitude by taking it slow and staying hydrated. Pack warm clothes and sturdy shoes for exploring the monasteries and surrounding landscapes.

Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya: Where Clouds Kiss the Earth

Ascend to Cherrapunjee, aptly nicknamed the “wettest place on Earth,” where monsoon clouds descend, draping the landscape in an emerald mist. Trek to Asia’s highest plunge waterfall, Nohkalikai Falls, and experience the spray as it shatters 340 metres into the abyss, kissing your face. Discover the magnificent natural bridges made by the enduring roots of old trees, which serve as a testament to nature’s tenacity.

Highlights: Visit the Mawsynram village, a contender for the title of “wettest place on Earth,” and experience the sheer power of the monsoon.

Insider Tip: Pack rain gear and waterproof shoes for navigating the wet terrain. Hire a local guide to explore the living root bridges and learn about the fascinating Khasi culture.

Majuli, Assam: World’s Largest River Island Paradise

Navigate the lush landscape of Majuli, the largest river island in the world, situated on the powerful Brahmaputra. Riding a bicycle through picturesque villages with colourfully painted bamboo houses, you can experience the lively Assamese culture brought to life with traditional music and Bihu dances. Take a boat safari to see the majestic one-horned rhinoceros that call this lush wetland paradise home.

Highlights: Immerse yourself in the vibrant Ahom festival of Rangali Bihu in January, a week-long celebration of Assamese culture with music, dance, and feasting.

Insider Tip: Book ferry tickets in advance during peak season. Pack sunscreen and insect repellent for outdoor activities. Consider visiting the Kaziranga National Park nearby to witness the diverse wildlife of Assam.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh: Music in the Mountains

A haven for both nature lovers and music lovers, Ziro Valley is tucked away amid Arunachal Pradesh’s undulating hills. Trek through lush rice fields, take a refreshing dip in a natural waterfall, and see the colourful traditional clothing of the Apatani people come to life. During the Ziro Festival of Music in September, the valley is transformed into a melodic haven that honours independent music and artistic expression.

Highlights: Witness the colourful Apatani Murung festival in January, a celebration of fertility and rice cultivation featuring traditional dances and rituals.

Insider Tip: Book accommodation well in advance for the Ziro Festival of Music, as it attracts crowds. Pack comfortable shoes for hiking and exploring the valley.

Nagaland: The Land Of Warriors

Embark on a trek through the Naga Hills, witness the vibrant Hornbill Festival, and immerse yourself in tribal traditions. Visit Khonoma village and learn about Naga heritage, including their unique musical instrument. Experience the mesmerising sounds of the “mouth harp,” a unique Naga instrument that echoes through the valleys.

Highlights: Visit the Khonoma village, known as the “land of warriors,” and experience the legacy of Naga headhunting traditions.

Insider Tip: Pack comfortable shoes for trekking and climbing the hills. Respect local customs and traditions, particularly during the Hornbill Festival.

From the towering peaks of the Himalayas to the verdant rainforests of the lowlands, the Northeast offers a symphony of adventure, culture, and breathtaking beauty. This holiday season, choose to lose yourself in its untamed wonders, where every turn unfolds a new story, every encounter leaves a lasting impression, and every sunrise paints the sky with memories that will forever shimmer in your soul.

