Delhi is always bustling with life. With all the distinct places of attractions in Delhi, most people often visit the capital for shopping and to lead a city life. But ask Delhiites, and you will know how much they crave to get away from the city to a quieter place for some solace. As a matter of fact, that is every city dweller’s story. Getaways are so important, not just for relaxation but also to strengthen personal relations. And if we have to talk about couples, there is nothing better than taking short weekend trips in the company of nature, luxurious stay and good times. Here are the five best resorts near Delhi that you must visit for a romantic time with your special someone amidst nature.

1. Surjivan Resort

Surjivan resort is one of the best resorts because of its proximity to Delhi. It becomes easy for city dwellers since they do not have to invest a lot of travel time. The resort looks like a village and that is what makes this place very attractive. The thatched roofs and clay walls give it a typical village-like feel, which is why most people prefer coming here. For couples, this is ideal for the ambiance already feels romantic and private. You can relish their delicious food on their floor seating which is very unique from the rest of the resorts. Also, for adventure junkies, there are many activities like Rappelling and Ziplining that you can take up. Couples who are fun-loving will absolutely love this place.

Distance: 29 km from Delhi

Where: Off Jaipur Highway (NH-8), Naurangpur-Tauru Road, Opp. ITC Grand Bharat Hotel, Gurgaon, Haryana 122105

2. Heritage Village Resort & Spa Manesar

Surrounded by lush greenery, Heritage Village Resort like the name says has a typical Rajasthani haveli decor. From private pools, lounges, bar and a spa centre that offers Ayurvedic treatments, this resort makes for an ideal stay option for couples. Spend a quiet evening sitting by the pool sipping tea. You are sure to return all refreshed and rejuvenated.

Distance: 43 km from Delhi

Where: Naharpur Rd, IMT Manesar, Manesar, New Gurgaon, Haryana 122050

3. Botanix Nature Resort

Situated on the foothills of the beautiful Aravalli hills, the Botanix Nature resort is another ideal resort for a quick romantic getaway. The location itself is enough for you to feel peaceful. Try out their nature walk, its nothing like enjoying the beauty of untouched nature while walking hand in hand with your loved one.

Distance: 51 km from Delhi

Where: Damdama Village, Near Damdama Lake, Damdama Sohna Road, Gurgaon, Haryana 122102

4. The Tree House resort

The Tree House Resort is one of its kind nestled amidst greenery all around. The tree-top rooms are what makes this place so attractive. Colorful and vibrant furniture with contrasting lights just adds to the beauty. It lets you break away from the hustle-bustle of city life and spend some private moments with your loved one. Jungle safari is an activity that they offer which you should definitely not miss. Apart from this, there are many other activities that they provide are Camel rides, sports, archery and even nature gym. Is there anything else that you can ask for?

Distance: 180 km from Delhi

Where: 35th Kilometer Stone, NH-8, Jaipur

5. Westin Sohna Resort

Westin Sohna Resort is one of those resorts that every couple needs to visit once a while to break free from their monotonous routine life. Nestled amidst tranquil surroundings and very close to Delhi, this resort spreads across a massive 37 acres of lush greenery. The state of the art infrastructure and every modern amenity and facility makes this place even more perfect. And with a spa and a poolside bar, it only gets better here. So you know where to take your girl for a romantic getaway right?

Distance: 64 km from Delhi

Where: Vatika Complex, P.O. Box Dhaula, Karanki Road, Sohna-Gurgaon, HAR, 122103, India