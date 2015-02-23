It is indeed revitalising, and most times soothing, to look at a star-studded sky. If you are the kind to often get excited about our universe, galaxy, stars, planets and constellations, then it is must that you spend on of your nights, behind a telescope gazing through the many manifestations of our universe. You don’t need to be an expert for that, all you need to have is the passion for astronomy! So go ahead, book yourself one of these star-gazing tours and marvel at what nature has in store for you. The peak season for these tours is from December to February. You could still catch a tour or two, hurry up! It will be a night well spent, we guarantee that.

Virar



This is a two-day stay organised by the Mumbai Travellers and Beyond Earth groups at Kelve Beach near Dahanu in Virar. Here, you are treated to two days of star-gazing guided by experts. Food, equipment and accommodation is taken care of by the organisers. You could spend the day chilling on the pristine beach as you star-gaze through entire night.

Vangani

The sky show at Vangani, a village near Central suburbs of Mumbai, is in Marathi and is one of the most economical shows organised by the Khagol Mandal. The organisers provide you with a telescope and basic equipment but you need to carry your own food. Here too, you will be guided by experts from 7 pm in the evening to 5 am in the morning.

Neral

Khagol Mandal also organises a show in English at Neral at Saguna Baag Farmhouse. The best way to go here would be on your own vehicle as the venue is located around 3-4 kilometres away from Neral station.

Bhivpuri

If you love camping around in the forest and are thrilled in setting up your own tent, then you must take this trip. Also organised by Beyond Earth, you are taken into the lush forests of Karjat, where you set up your own tent and look at wonderful constellations throughout the night.

Lonavala

This secluded campsite is located around five kilometres away from the main hill station of Lonavala. It is quite secluded and picturesque with a lake in the backdrop of the venue. This too is a complete camping or star gazing experience. This is slightly on the expensive side, but worth every penny!