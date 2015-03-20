Kerala in the South-Western region of India is often referred to as Gods own country. This beautiful land is rightly called the paradise, given to its lush green scenic landscapes and crystal clear beaches that will leave you awestruck. Blessed with natural beauty and ecological diversity, Kerala has a lot to offer to tourists and travelers. If you havent visited Kerala already, we give you 5 reasons why you must start planning a trip to Kerala, right away!

1. Enchanting beaches

Kerala is blessed with pristine beaches. Kovalam, Varkala, Kappad, Payyambalam are some beaches that one must certainly visit. Muzhappilangad, South Indias only drive-in beach should certainly be on the top of your list.

2. Backwaters of Kerala

Houseboats on the backwaters of Kerala provide the much-needed serenity to travelers. The backwaters of Kerala are a maze of lagoons criss-crossed with rivers, shallow pools and canals.

3. Lip-smacking food

Kerala cuisine is mouth-wateringly yummy and certainly unique. Rice is the staple diet and non-vegetarian food can be found in abundance. Seafood cooked in coconut gravy is something that you must try in Kerala.

4. Timeless traditions

Kerala has preserved the ancient art of martial arts, Kalaripayattu. In fact, one can witness numerous timeless traditions in Kerala, be it dance forms, sports, Ayurveda, herbal spas and much more.

5. Rich flora and fauna

Kerala is home to Periyar National Tiger Park, Eravikulam Reserve, Silent Valley Park, Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, Wayanad Reserve, where one can visit and see the rich flora and fauna. In fact, Kerala has several popular hill stations like Munnar, Wayanad, Ponmudi among others, which bring one closer to nature.