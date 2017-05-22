Summer becomes quite unbearable in the plains of India. This is when you feel like escaping to the mountains for that is where you find some peace amidst pleasant weather and breathtaking views. Himachal Pradesh is full of precious gems that serve as excellent summer getaways. One such gem is the beautiful Parvati Valley. With a number of beautiful villages scattered across the lush green hills, this region is one of the best getaways in north India. If you are planning a trip to Parvati Valley, chances are that you have already included places like Kasol on your list. However, there is a quaint village named Tosh which deserves your attention as much as any other part of the valley. Here are 5 reasons why you must visit Tosh on your trip to the Parvati Valley.

Tosh is a hidden gem with hardly any tourist crowds

Tosh is located at the far end of the Parvati Valley and does not attract too many tourists. People who visit Tosh prefer staying in their guest houses or hotel rooms enjoying their time and do not make a big fuss. This makes Tosh a great place for a quiet vacation amidst nature.

It is located close to the base of the Kheerganga trek

Kheerganga is one of the finest treks of Himachal Pradesh. It takes you through the mesmerizing hills of the valley for 3 hours before you reach an absolutely delightful land surrounded by snow-clad peaks. Kheerganga’s hot water springs and outstanding views make it absolutely worth the trekking effort. Tosh is located near Barsheni which is the base to start the Kheerganga trek. This makes Tosh a great base village to start and end your trip from.

Tosh is just about an hour away from popular spots like Kasol and Manikaran

Kasol is known as one of India’s best do-nothing vacation spots. Its dreamy ambiance, pleasant weather and beautiful Beas river attract visitors (especially Israelis) from all over the world. It is located just 20 km from Tosh which means that you are just an hour away from any modern amenities or facilities you might need (like ATMs and a cyber cafe)

Occasional parties hosted in Tosh are out of this world

If you are lucky, there will be a party hosted in the valley near Tosh which will give you a night to remember. Great music, amazing weather, people from all around the world getting high to the beats of EDM – what better way to spend a night in the valley?

Tosh has the most splendid views

Be it views of snow-clad peaks or green hills, waterfalls or clear blue skies, Tosh has it all. Visiting Tosh in summer will treat you to views of breathtaking landscapes that will stay with you forever.