Sunsets are special for more reasons than you would imagine. For one, they define romance. Then, they bring out the most mesmerizing colors in the sky forming landscapes that warm the cockles of your heart. And above all, they give you the feeling that no matter what’s going on in life, the world is beautiful and it is all going to be okay.

Whether you are with a loved one or enjoying your solitude, sunsets will always prove to be magical! When it comes to sunsets in India, few places come close to Goa. So, if you are planning a trip to India’s prime beach destination, here are five places you must hit to witness the magic of sunsets!

1. Chapora Fort

Made famous by the movie Dil Chahta Hai, the Chapora Fort is by far the best place to witness sunsets in Goa. The cliff gives you a great view of the wide beach, far-off horizon, palm trees and the magnificent setting sun.

2. Anjuna

Curlies at Anjuna is one of the best places to relax with a beer in your hands, your feet on the table and the sun going down with the sky changing colors from blue to yellow to orange.

3. Palolem Beach

One of the most beautiful beaches of south Goa, Palolem is known for the stunning landscape it offers to nature lovers and photographers. Add a setting sun to the marvelous white sand beach dotted with palm groves and what you have is a sight that will stay with you forever!

4. Arambol

As you go towards the extreme north of Goa, you reach Arambol, one of Goa’s prime beaches! Although the main beach has become commercial now, if you take a walk ahead to the curve on the right where you see a bunch of secluded rocks by the sea, you can get to the perfect spot for a sunset. Sit on one of the rocks (at a safe distance from the gushing waves of course) and enjoy a great sunset with no obstacles in your line of sight!

5. Chronicle in Vagator

Located right next to the Chapora Fort is the stunning Vagator beach, one of north Goa’s biggest attractions. Right by the beach, you will see this beautiful resto-bar called Chronicle which has tables and a bar overlooking the beach with a clear view of the setting sun. The breeze, the booze and the sunset together make Chronicle one of the finest sunset points in Goa!

Photographs: Shutterstock