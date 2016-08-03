If you thought Goa was just about beaches and clubs, you are mistaken. It is also one of the places in India where gambling is legal. What this means is that it is home to some fine casinos where you can try your luck! While Goa remains ideal for a relaxing time at the beach, it is also a great getaway for those who wish to take chances and see if they can multiply their money in a night’s time. These casinos in Goa will either make you richer or wiser. So without much ado, we present to you these top six casinos in Goa where you can win back your money. Or try to!

1. Deltin Royale

An unparalleled experience of luxury, the Deltin Royale is Goas most exciting casino. With four floors spread across 40,000 sq ft, there are 123 gaming tables, a gourmet restaurant and performances by international artists. With games like Indian flush, poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette and so many more, the casino also has a private gaming session on level four that works on invitation basis.

Where: Noah’s Ark, RND Jetty, D Bandodkar Road, Panjim

When: Open 24 hours a day; Entertainment from 7 pm  1 am

2. Casino Pride

With no glare, no shadows and no distractions, the gold pillared ceilings of Casino Pride make it the perfect place to get some peace of mind while earning your money back. Spaced out over 30,000 sq ft on three floors, the casino offers games like andar bahar, flush, mini flush, Texas hold em, roulette and many more. With the ability to serve over 500 guests at a time, the casino will not disappoint.

Where: Captain of Ports Jetty, Panaji, Goa

When: Open 24 hours a day; Entertainment from 9 pm  11 pm

3. Casino Pride 2

While this casino might be smaller than the other ones, there is nothing about the Casino Pride 2 that doesn’t spell out a lot of fun. With 27 gaming tables spread across 2 floors, the casino even has a VIP room for high rollers and live entertainment on the floor. The open-air deck is one of the main attractions of the casino along with the possibility of switching between Casino Pride 1 and 2.

Where: Captain of Ports Jetty, Panaji, Goa

When: Open 24 hours a day; Entertainment from 9 pm  11 pm

4. Deltin Jaqk

50 tables and 30 slot machines spread over 12,000 sq ft on three floors, the Deltin Jaqk is the perfect place for beginners with a learners table that will teach you the game. Previously called the Casino Royale, Deltin group has turned it into one of the best casinos in Goa. Three floors of gaming and entertainment, the casino is one you should definitely visit.

Where: Fisheries Jetty, Panjim

When: Open 24 hours a day; Entertainment from 9 pm until midnight

5. Casino Paradise

Spread over 5,000 sq ft, this is one of Pride Groups’ best onshore casinos. Offering American roulette, mini-baccarat, blackjack and several slot machines, Casino Paradise at Porvorim is a crowd favorite due to its cheaper rates and the unlimited buffet. The robotic arm baccarat station is the main attraction at the casino.

Where: Neo Majestic Hotel, Pororvim

When: Open 24 hours a day

6. Chances Casino and Resort

A boutique luxury hotel, Chances Casino and resort has 53 rooms and is situated in the beautiful Vainguinim Valley about 6 km from Panjim. The oldest and largest onshore casino, Chances doesn’t get the kind of attention it should due to its location in the south of Goa. However, with live entertainment on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the casino comes alive. American roulette, blackjack and mini-baccarat are some of the games the casino offers.

Where: 184/189, Machado’s Cove, Dona Paula

When: 11 am to 4 am