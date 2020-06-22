The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of people all over the world and shut down many businesses. The tourism industry is among the worst hit, as with flights grounded and borders closed, many popular tourist destinations are struggling. While domestic travel is allowed in some, it does not seem that travelling abroad will be permitted anytime soon. With things looking so dire, some countries are looking for ways and means to entice travellers to visit once the coronavirus pandemic is over. Also Read - Back to Hot Air Balloons! Good News For Travel Enthusiasts as Turkey Introduces 'Safe Tourism' Amid COVID-19

Countries like Italy, Britain, Japan, Bulgaria, Mexico and Cyprus have come up with various schemes to woo travellers, and some have even offered to pay travellers to visit. To know more about the offers, check the list below.

ITALY

Sicily, which is the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, is trying to lure visitors to the island by offering to pay for a part of their stay. As per the offer, for every three nights a person stays at a hotel, they will not have to pay for one night and will also be given museum and archaeological entry tickets. Not only that, they will also pay half the plane ticket fare.

JAPAN

According to thesun.co.uk, the Japanese government could pay half the fare of a person’s plane ticket in a bid to get travellers to return, and are also considering other incentives and could subsidise other travel expenses.

MEXICO

As per theyucatantimes.com, the Association of Hotels in Cancun (AHCP) is promoting a ‘Come to Cancun 2×1’ project, which involves paying for 2 and getting 1 free. Another project, ‘Come to Cancun x2’, offers two free nights for every two paid nights, and some discount on the plane ticket when travelling with a companion.

BULGARIA

Bulgaria is fast becoming a favourite among travellers and is offering visitors freebies to visit it post COVID-19 lockdown. On offer are free access to some beaches, as well as free use of sun loungers and umbrellas.

CYPRUS

Unlike other offers that are being pushed by different countries, Cyprus has an offer for anybody testing positive for COVID-19. At the airport check, if a traveller tests positive, the person will be given free care while families or friends will have their costs of lodging, food and drink covered by the government.

BRITAIN

Another unusual offer is the one being offered to the citizens of the United Kingdom by Visit Britain boss Patricia Yates. As per Sun Online Travel, Brits could be given money to holiday at home.

“So we could be looking at marketing campaigns or yes, you could give money straight to people and incentivise them to holiday at home,” Yates was quoted as saying.