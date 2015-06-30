Also Read - Road Trip: Read to Know How to Reach Rajmachi From Mumbai by Road

I believe that one hasn’t fully lived until he or she has learned to enjoy the road and the long journeys that lie ahead. Travelling changes us, it helps us see the broader picture and teaches us to cope up with life. Road trips give meaning to the phrase, ” To travel is better than to arrive!” When on a road trip one has all the time in the world to admire the beauty of nature all around. Before you hit your 3o’s, here’s a list of road trips you must making for sure before your glorious 20’s come to an end! Also Read - Road Trip: Here's How You Can Reach Mahabalipuram From Chennai by Road

1. Mumbai to Goa

There are no words that could probably describe the beauty of a road trip from Mumbai to Goa. Most of the Bollywood movies have already shown you that! Driving on the National Highway 17 is worth every minute and this 11-hour long journey will be simply beautiful.

2. Mumbai to Pune

Road trips need not always be long, some of the most memorable road trips I’ve made in my life have been a couple of hours long. One such trip is from Pune to Mumbai. The Mumbai-Pune expressway is one of the best roads to drive on and this 2-hour long journey always turns out surprising you.

3. Delhi to Manali

Nothing gets better than driving through green valleys and snow-capped mountains after which you finally reach one of the most beautiful hill stations in India, Manali. The drive from Delhi to Manali is around 1o hours long but never seems to bore you.

4. Chennai to Pondicherry

With the sea on one side and the road on the other, drive through the East Coast road and be ready to experience a few of the most beautiful hours of your life. The road stretches for around 160 kilometers and will leave you fully satisfied in the end.

5. Ahmedabad to Kutch

If what you are looking for is a weekend getaway, drive from Ahmedabad to Kutch. The white beauty of The Rann of Kutch is priceless! This 410 kilometers long journey can easily be completed in 10 hours.

6. Mumbai to Mt. Abu

If you’re looking forward to a long holiday and a way to get away from the busy city life in Mumbai, you have to visit Mt. Abu via road at least once in your lifetime! The journey via NH8 from Mumbai to Mt. Abu is purely amazing and does not take more than 12 hours to complete.