Mahabalipuram, situated about 60 km south of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, is an ancient port town known for its stone carvings and stone temples. It was built largely between the 7th and the 9th centuries. This port city of Pallavas is one of a kind tourist destination worth a visit.

1. The group of monuments is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

2. There are five chariots dedicated to the Pandavas.

3. There are bass reliefs (structures protruding from the base of the rock) of the descent of the Ganges that are very famous.

4. These temples were built by three generations of the Pallava Kings and it took 200 years to plan and create the site.

5. Shore temple is the most prominent of them all.

6. The Shore Temple is the last monument built and was built from the top to the bottom, unlike most others in general.

7. Most of these monuments are monolithic, i.e. carved out of one single rock.

What are you waiting for? The right time to visit this destination is just around the corner! Plan a trip soon.