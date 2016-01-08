Weddings in India are an elaborate affair that can range from three to seven days with different celebrations planned on each day. If you are about to tie the knot and are looking for the perfect outfits to wear for every function, you’ve come to the right place. Bookmark this page as we give you a lowdown on the best places to shop for your wedding trousseau.

Jaipur

Undeniably one of the best places to visit when wedding shopping is on your mind. Not just for lehengas, Jaipur also has in store some exquisite jewelry that will complement your outfit on your special day.

Go to Johri Bazaar where you will find gold, silver and stone jewellery and also shops to buy sarees and lehengas. If you prefer getting a customized one made, pick up saree borders and embroidered blouses from little shops here.

If you are looking for designer boutiques, visit Saffron where you’ll find works by designer Nidhi Tholia, who is known for gota work. And if you are looking for jadau jewelry, go to Sunita Shekhawat’s store but you’ll require a prior appointment for it. You could also try Jewels Emporium and Gem Palace for antique as well as contemporary pieces of jewelry.

Delhi

Delhi is home to some of the best bridal shops including designer boutiques, local karigars and copies of popular designer wear which aren’t as exorbitantly priced as the real deal. So you are likely to find something that will suit every budget.

Head to Hauz Khas Village which is lined with several local designer shops displaying some intricate as well as elaborate work. Do check out Ole Couture and Rewaz by Dolly J. But if you are looking for high-end designers, go to Ogaan and Aumbre which have works of designers like Gaurav Gupta, Payal Pratap Rohit Bal, all under one roof, leaving you spoilt for choice.

If you don’t care for the label but want to wear something exquisite which looks like a designer outfit, you should try Chandni Chowk. Here you will find copies of designer labels and also other non-branded lehengas. Shops like Sunehree, Asiana Couture, Kamal Bhai Saree Sangam are a few options to try.

Mumbai

If Delhi is too OTT for you, you are likely to find something muted yet elegant in Mumbai. Here too, you will find something for all budgets and styles but you need to know where to go for what.

Mumbai is home to many designer stores such as Ritu Kumar, Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and more. Do visit Ensemble and Aza where you will find outfits by top designers in one place. Other designers to watch out for include Shruti Seth, Chamee & Palak, Jade and Ritu Seksariya Store.

But that’s not all, Mumbai also has beautiful outfits for brides who aren’t brand or designer conscious. For half the price, you can get your bridal outfit from stores like Seasons, Roopkala, Friendship, Aishwarya Design Studio and Bawree Fashion. You could also try markets like Masrani Estate, Gandhi Market and Bhuleshwar area for budget buys.

Bangalore

Bangalore is another city where you will find many upcoming designer stores and plenty of non-designer outlets too to shop from. Whether it is silk sarees, traditional lehengas or contemporary ethnic wear, you will find your match here.

You can find stores of high-end designers like Ritu Kumar and Manish Malhotra who have outlets in several cities. But if you are looking for local designers, go to Shimmer in UB City which is a wedding boutique by designers Jamila and Seema Malhotra. Ritu Pande is another designer with a big bridal store in Indiranagar. Other designers like Sarita Mandot and Deepika Govind are also quite popular for their work.

But if you aren’t looking for designer boutiques in particular, you could try Tamanna at Orion Mall, Samyakk, Nalli and Deepam Silks. You will find lovely lehengas as well as silk sarees here.