Mumbai, the City of dreams, is known to be one of the busiest and most crowded places in the world. The weather is almost always hot and there is hardly room for anyone to enjoy a bit of nature. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that couples of Maximum City are always looking for romantic getaways near the city where they can find pleasant weather, romantic ambiance, and some privacy.

Mercifully, Mumbai is blessed with surroundings that are amazing getaways, which are abundant in natural beauty and also make for unspoiled weekend holiday spots. Here are some of the best places to visit near Mumbai for couples.

Igatpuri is one of the greenest hill stations in Maharashtra. Located in the Nashik district, it is an excellent getaway for people from Mumbai. Not only is it beautiful and unspoiled, but its weather is also extremely pleasant and its views are as romantic as it gets in the state. During the monsoon season, several waterfalls break out in the hills around and you can have one hell of a picnic with your loved one.

Revdanda

Located near Alibaug, which has grown in popularity as a weekend getaway from Mumbai, Revdanda is a somewhat secluded beach which offers a fantastic camping experience. Away from the commercialisation of Alibaug, Revdanda is great for some private time with your loved one as you take long beach walks and witness amazing sunsets.

Panchgani

Every bit as mesmerizing as its neighbouring Mahabaleshwar but not as crowded, Panchgani or Paachgani is a hill station which provides breathtaking views of lush green hills. It is a famous hill station in the Satara district and is located just 240 km from Mumbai.

The lush green hills if the Sahyadris await you at Bhandardara with its pristine waterfalls and serene lakes. Located at a distance of just 164 km from Mumbai, Bhandardara makes for a romantic drive and once you get there, you will find a number of options for a comfortable stay with great views. The best time to visit is during the monsoon season when the weather is pleasant, the waterfalls and hills are in all their glory.

Diu

Diu is one of the most underrated getaways from Mumbai which is also why it isn’t so crowded. Its spectacular beaches and charming Portuguese forts add to its allure. With great views, pleasant weather, some amazing luxury resorts, Diu is perfect for a romantic getaway from Mumbai. The only downside is that it is too far to be reached by road so you are better off taking a flight.

Karnala

Located extremely close to Mumbai in the Panvel Taluka of the Raigad district, Karnala is famous for its fort that is part of the beautiful Karnala Bird Sanctuary. The greenery all around along with the 200-odd species of birds chirping all around provides a romantic ambiance for nature lovers. You can stay at one of the two government rest houses in the sanctuary or pick from the other homestays and hotels available near it.

Matheran is India’s smallest hill station and is considered to be one of the best eco-tourism spots in India. Vehicular traffic is prohibited in Matheran making it one of the quietest, pollution-free places near Mumbai. Views of lush green hills all around and secluded pathways passing through sprawling trees make for an extremely romantic atmosphere at Matheran.