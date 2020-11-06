The Madhya Pradesh Tourism on November 5 released the new travel information guidelines. MP Tourism has requested the tourists to take all the necessary precautions while travelling as safety is their priority. The new guidelines allow for more relaxation on activities outside of containment zones. Also Read - Missed Call Do, Kahaani Suno: Bengaluru Publishing House Offers Audio Stories to Kids As Schools Remain Closed

The new set of guidelines for Madhya Pradesh states that there would be no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh on Sundays. The guideline further said that no separate approval/e-pass will be required for inter-state travel.

Travellers are now allowed to explore all the ASI monuments, religious places as the government has allowed access. In case, the travellers feel any discomfort in terms of health, they can download the Sarthak Lite App to avail COVID-19 related medical assistance.

Of late domestic travel has picked up its pace and several states have changed their quarantine norms and guidelines for travellers. For Madhya Pradesh, one needs to undergo thermal screening and institutional quarantine is not mandatory. Domestic travel resumed on May 25, after being shut for two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 734 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its count to 1,74,825, according to the daily Covid-19 health bulletin.

Madhya Pradesh tourism board a few months back launched their innovative Workcation campaign. The campaign urges you to visit Madhya Pradhesh along with work, that’s it was named workcation. MP Tourism Development Corporation MD S Vishwanathan said that work from home has become a reality during this ongoing pandemic. As such, they have identified five properties that will attract such employees, whereas some more properties will be developed on the same theme later, reported Times of India.

Will you plan your next trip to Madhya Pradesh? Let us know in the comments.