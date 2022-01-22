Travel always helps to set a heart at ease, whether it’s a fun road trip, a romantic break, or a family vacation to the beach. However, it makes everyday heart health activities a little more difficult to manage. Any road trip, with a few simple techniques in place, can be enjoyable and even healthy – and something you’ll want to do again. That’s why we’re showing you how to take care of your heart while on the go, so you can relax and enjoy your holiday without concern.Also Read - Thailand Tourism Latest Update: Thailand Opens up For Quarantine-Free Entry For Vaccinated Visitors

1. Talk with your doctor

Have a discussion with your doctor before you arrange your trip. Do so if you're experiencing any new symptoms or if you've just had a procedure or been hospitalised to ensure that travelling is safe for you. If your heart failure symptoms worsen while you're on vacation, they may have particular instructions for you.

2. Plan with a list

Making a precise packing list might be beneficial when it comes to trip preparation. Make a list of clothing, medications and supplies, toiletries, and last-minute tasks to complete before leaving. Make a list of everything you have taken care of and cross it off as you go.

3. Research and keep records

Once you’ve decided where you’re going, do some research about the location. Find out where the nearest hospitals are to your current location. The best medicine for a stress-free vacation experience is preparation. Keep a record of your doctors’ names and phone numbers, as well as your prescriptions and medical concerns.

4. Follow a healthy diet

A balanced diet is the most effective weapon against heart disease, so make sure your body is getting the nutrition it requires while you’re on the go. Your diet should include fruits and vegetables, whole grains, chicken and fish, as well as nuts and beans.

5. Carry enough medication

If you are delayed for any reason, you should bring enough medication to last a few more days. While travelling, keep your medication in a pocket or easy-to-reach location in your bag. Make sure your medication is clearly labelled, so there’s no question about what to take and when to take it.

Road vacations may be enjoyable and rewarding if you take the time to plan ahead. It can also help to be willing to go with the flow if you encounter traffic, the weather changes, or you feel the need for a break. So pack your bags, get ready, and don’t forget to buckle up!