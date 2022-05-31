Kerala Tourism: Kerala also referred to as God’s Own Country is an excellent place to start exploring India. Kerala’s beaches are among the state’s most famous tourist attractions, and they are surrounded by beautiful palm and coconut plantations, natural harbors, lagoons, and secluded coves, all with the turquoise sea in the background. Kerala is a tropical paradise where you may kayak in calm backwaters, hike the rocky Western Ghats, chase mists in hill stations, revive with beautiful Nature and Ayurvedic therapies, hug untamed beaches, and much more. Kerala isn’t just a place to visit; it’s a story full of adventures. Varkala, the ideal quiet getaway, offers one such experience.Also Read - Kerala Sounds Alert After Man Dies Of West Nile Fever. Check Key Symptoms Of Vector-Borne Disease

The Peaceful Town of Kerala: Varkala

Varkala is a peaceful hamlet in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district, in southern India. It’s a beautiful place for someone who wants a peaceful atmosphere all around. Varkala offers pristine beaches in God’s Own Country. It’s a beautiful travel destination and a charming waterside town that’s quite popular with travelers because of its captivating sights and monuments that ooze rich cultural and religious heritage. Varkala is distinguished by its high cliffs that meet the sky-blue sea. Also Read - Southwest Monsoon Arrives In Kerala, 3 Days Ahead Of Schedule. Check Details HERE

Varkala is best visited between November and March, as it is the coolest season of the year. Even Monsoon is a nice season to visit because Varkala will be lush green and the weather will be significantly cooler. A natural spring may be found on Papanasam Beach, also known as Varkala Beach, which is 10 kilometres from Varkala. It’s thought to have therapeutic and healing effects. The holy waters of this beach are said to cleanse the body of pollutants and the mind of all misdeeds. Also Read - Relief From Scorching Heat: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky For Next 5 Days in Delhi; Monsoon To Arrive In Kerala Soon

Things to do around Varkala, Kerala

Varkala beach provides a variety of beach activities , including sightseeing, sunbathing, windsurfing, parasailing, and simply soaking up the beauty of this peaceful seaside resort.

, including sightseeing, sunbathing, windsurfing, parasailing, and simply soaking up the beauty of this peaceful seaside resort. Traditional dance performances are often conducted in local theatres throughout the nighttime hours for visitors.

are often conducted in local theatres throughout the nighttime hours for visitors. The Sivagiri Mutt , the 2,000-year-old Janardhana Temple , and the Shiv-Parvati Temple , to name a few, are among the noteworthy tourist attractions.

, the 2,000-year-old , and the , to name a few, are among the noteworthy tourist attractions. While on vacation at this beach, visitors can partake in Ayurvedic treatments , meditation, and yoga.

, meditation, and yoga. Anchengo Fort & Light House, 15 kilometres south of Varkala, has its unique British history.

In short, a well-known pilgrimage, a refreshing coastline, a beautiful landscape of rocky cliffs, and delectable seafood make this a great vacation spot for travel enthusiasts.

What are you waiting for? Head to Varkala for a tranquil holiday experience!