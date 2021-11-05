The winter season calls for a vacation and what better place to go for a holiday than Europe. A trip to European Union (EU) countries is top of mind for many because of so many cultural experiences in proximity. But this winter, you should avoid that trip as the COVID-19 cases in Europe are rising every week, making it the only country where the COVID-19 cases are still increasing. Travellers are warned from taking a trip to European countries this holiday season.Also Read - 5 Types of Trips to Take For Those Instagram Worthy Reels And Pics - From Beach Destination to Uphill Getaway!

Top officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday that Europe has seen a more than 50 per cent jump in coronavirus cases in the last month, making it the epicentre of the pandemic despite an ample supply of vaccines.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), many countries in the EU has reported a new number of COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. The ECDC is asking people not to travel to EU countries unless it's necessary.

The rising number of cases of Covid-19 in Europe is of “grave concern” and the region could see another half a million deaths by early next year, the World Health Organization warned on Thursday.

With 78 million cases in the WHO European region- which spans 53 countries and territories and includes several nations in Central Asia — the cumulative toll now exceeded that of South East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean region, the Western Pacific, and Africa combined, the organisation said.

According to a report in Times of India, ECDC has reportedly put countries such as Belgium, Austria, Croatia, Bulgaria, Ireland, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania, and Slovenia into a dark red category of countries.

It is safe to say that a trip to European countries can be avoided.

(With inputs from AFP)