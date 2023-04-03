Home

High All Day For Years: History of The Little Italian ‘LSD Isle’ That Puts ‘Stoners’ To Shame

In the sky, they saw 'maiara', meaning 'sorceress' in the local dialect, some saw witches in black robes while some others saw 'donkey men'.

High All Day For Years: History of The Little Italian 'LSD Isle' That Puts 'Stoners' To Shame (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Rome: Peace. That’s where your mind leaves you when you hear about a remote, less explored island. Not much different will be island Alicudi – located at the west end of the volcanic archipelago Aeolian, in the shimmering Mediterranean – an island where no volcanic eruptions have happened in the past ten thousand years.

There are no tarred roads or cars for that matter in this little island off the coast of Sicily, which is one of those places where one can say – time has come to a standstill. There exists a less known chaos-filled psychedelic past to this island. If reports are to believe, it all started in the 1600s, when the first settlers of this island reached ashore. They fed on rye bread contaminated by a fungus called ‘ergot’ which is the base element of LSD. Yes, you read it right – lysergic acid diethylamide – the infamous drug which has the potential to leave you in a psychedelic state for hours.

Imagine being a shipwrecked sailor washed away into this lawless island and the locals there feed you with a customary ‘trippy bread’. It’d have been amazing if you knew about its content, but otherwise, it’d be being high without knowing you’re high. You would possibly think either you have gone mad or you have landed up in some ghost island. Or perhaps, after its effect ends, you might contemplate what went wrong before eating another chunk.

For years – the disparities in reports and lack of first-hand information make it difficult to give a proper time frame – but legends come together at one point: for years the residents of this island went on a psychedelic tour. In the sky, they saw ‘maiara’, meaning ‘sorceress’ in the local dialect, some saw witches in black robes while some others saw ‘donkey men’.

Regardless of the time of the day, these visions haunted the islanders. Stories spread like wildfire of what they saw, and considering the fact that the ‘trip’ is different for different people, you can’t expect a scarcity of stories. A report on CNN travel claims that until as recently as the 1950s people used to eat this contaminated rye bread. This, when collated with a report which suggests that the first inhabitants landed on this isle during the 1600s, can lead us to an inference that generations spanning over three centuries have experienced this.

LSD was first chemically synthesized by a Swiss scientist named Albert Hofmann by isolating compounds found in the same narcotic fungus – ergot. He is widely regarded as the first person to experience an acid trip. But, Aligudi can be considered a “natural lab” that took its entire population to a state of eternal hallucination.

