Hill Stations Near Mumbai: Not far from the maddening crowd and mundane routine of Mumbai's ever-pacing life, these heavenly abodes offer the most enriching escapade. Residing in nature's belly, these hill stations on the Western Ghats are blissful and affordable retreats from hectic work life:

List of 10 Peaceful Hill Stations Near Mumbai

1. Karjat

Only a two-hour drive away from Mumbai, Karjat is home to Kothaligad fort, a conical shaped fort with a temple at its foothill. The most gripping part of this tour is the trek up to the fort to witness a panoramic view of the Konkan field, the ghats, Bhimashankara, Padar Killa, Tungi, Wandre Khind pass, and the whole Matheran range. A photographer’s paradise and an adventurer’s treasure-trove, Karjat provides an unforgettable experience. Also Read - Here Are 10 Hill Stations in Karnataka That You Should Not Miss

2. Durshet

Nestled amidst the Sahyadri ranges, this natural splendor is a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Surrounded by soothing fine hillocks and waterfalls, Durshet also houses prime mountaineering and trekking spots such as Imagica theme park and Duke’s Nose Trail- providing a unique thrilling experience just two hours away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

3. Igatpuri

This small, simple and serene hill station in the Nashik district has an appeal of its own. Known for The Vipassana International Academy, a renowned meditation centre and wellness retreat, Igatpuri is also home to many trekking trails, forts and temples in addition to the lush green hills and gushing waterfalls. This heavenly abode can be reached to in only two-and-a-half hours from the Mumbai International Airport. Vihigaon Waterfall, Tringalwadi Fort, Ghantandevi Temple, Amruteshwar Temple, Kalsubai Harishchandragad Wildlife Sanctuary are some of the popular destinations here.

4. Malshej Ghat

With all the hues stolen from a sunset, exotic pink flamingos dot the divine mountains, lakes, waterfalls and forts of this popular hill station in the Western Ghats located at a three-hour drive away from Mumbai. Truly a haven for nature lovers, trekkers, and hikers. Malshej Ghat appears most respelendent during the months of July-September, with Malshej Falls dominating the landscape. The most popular activities are trek up to Harishchandragad and Ajoba Hill Fort, rock climbing and birdwatching.

5. Jawhar

Located in Maharashtra’s Thane district, Jawhar is known for its cultural heritage, including the popular Warli paintings, a form of Adivasi art. The place is marked by some interesting historical monuments. Resting on the Western Ghats, this culturally rich town also has no dearth of natural beauty. The rocky hills, dense forests, and wild waterfalls together cast a spell on the visitors. The main attractions here are Hanuman Point, Jai Vilas Palace, Sunset Point, Dabdaba Falls, and Jawhar Fort. It is only 140 kms away from Mumbai.

6. Suryamal

A hidden gem in Thane district of Maharashtra, Suryamal is perched at an altitude of 1800 ft above sea level. The trek up to the Suryamal peak offers jaw-dropping visual experience. Therefore, carrying a camera is a must. Other major attractions here are Kohoj Hill Fort and Trimbakeshwar Temple. Only 3 hours away from Mumbai, this chhupa-rustam of hill stations is also perfectly apt for a road trip.

7. Koroli

Koroli in the Nashik region is a relatively unexplored hill station in Maharashtra that is ideal for those who prefer secluded destinations. For nature lovers and peace seekers, the hamlet offers appealing views of verdant green fields and valleys. Koroli also has many thrilling trekking and hiking trails for adventurers apart from horse riding and boating. It is also a treasure-trove for photographers with all its lush greenery and serene ambience at a drive of 3 hours and 20 minutes from Mumbai.

8. Bhandardara

Straight out of a painter’s imagination, this idyllic hill station located to the north of Ahmednagar district offers a perfect weekend break. Its landscape with a roaring waterfall, gushing waters from a dam, towering hills in the background and greenery abound, make it an onlookers’ paradise. A favourite with families wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of urban life, it is also a hot-spot for the religiously inclined who visit the ancient Amruteshwar Shiva temple, famous for its uniquely interesting architecture. Other major attractions at Bhandardara include Wilson Dam and Arthur Lake. It is located almost 4 hours away from Mumbai.

9. Lavasa

This clean and newly developed hill station is a tourist’s delight, designed to look like the Italian harbour town Portofino. Lavasa is a popular destination for pre-wedding shoots and romantic get-aways due to its stunning infrastructure and picturesque backdrop of mountains and valleys. Lakeside Promenade is a great place to unwind and participate in adventurous activities. Yet other prominent places include Tikona Fort, Temghar Dam and Mulshi Lake. This too, is 4 hours away from the Mumbai International Airport.

10. Bhimashankar

Bhimashankar is popular among devotees and nature lovers as the country’s one of the holiest hill stations. Many religious places are located here, including one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Besides paying your respects at the temples, you can spend time near the lakes and waterfalls, as well as exploring the famous Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary. Hanuman Lake and Ahupe Waterfalls also add to the list of attractions. It is four-and-a-half hours away from Mumbai.

Without waiting anymore, book your travel to these quaint places to gain an experience much more than a leisure-filled lifestyle. Enrich your life with a tryst with nature!