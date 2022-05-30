Hill stations near Delhi/NCR: Sweating through 45 degrees in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon? Then you must try out these nearest hill stations that are ideal for some peaceful time away. Peak seasons call for swarming tourist places and this June, visitors are on a hunt for tranquil spaces to rejuvenate and seek respite from the hustle culture of the city lives. Yes, there are places beyond Nainital, Kasol, Mussoorie, and Shimla that one can visit within 300 km.Also Read - With 442 New COVID Cases, Delhi Witnesses Slight Decline, No Death Reported

Be it trekking, camping, or chilling at resorts, these untapped serene hill stations offer something for everyone. Don’t worry, we have got this covered! Look at these 5 unheard, undiscovered hill stations near Noida, Delhi, and Gurgaon and enjoy a peaceful retreat. Also Read - Brace For Light Rainfall In Delhi-NCR For Next 2 Days, Heatwave Conditions Unlikely

5 peaceful hill stations that are yet to be touched by the commercial cacophonies

Bhimtal

Nestled away from the bustle of Nainital, Bhimtal is an idyllic space with a peaceful aura surrounding it. It is named after the mythological character from Mahabharata, Bhima. This lake city furnishes the travelers with opportunities to trek, camp, and also enjoy water sports like boating, paddling, etc.

There is an island bedecked in Bhimtal for tourists to bask in the soft rays of the sun. The famous 17th-century old Bhimeshwar temple also is visited by many pilgrims. The scenic vistas surrounding this location are like a breath of fresh air. With splendid views and well-connected roads, this is a perfect destination for any season.

Mukteshwar

Situated at an elevation of 2,171m above sea level in Nainital, Mukteshwar’s captivating hill station is known for the 350-year-old temple with Lord Shiva as the residing deity. It is believed that lord Shiva killed a demon and granted it salvation or mukti. One can witness a 180-degree view of the picturesque Himalayan range and enjoy the charm of nature with its panoramic blue skies. Mukteshwar boasts of beautiful waterfalls like Bhalu Gaad waterfalls, lush green treks, adventure sport activities like rock climbing, paragliding etc.

Lansdowne

Lansdowne is a quaint town that is encircled by pine and oak forests. It is a paragon of a tranquil retreat. With its jaw-dropping sunsets and sunrise, it remains untainted from the chaos. Tourists are attracted to this spot for the various recreational activities it offers such as trekking, bird watching, sightseeing, etc.

Lansdowne is one of the nearest getaway places from Noida. It has a pristine and clean environment. With less crowd around, it is also the home of Garhwal Rifles.

Rishikesh

Residing in the foothills of the Himalayas, on the banks of river Ganga, Rishikesh is often associated with religious connotations. This place is common among the youth as there are various adventure sports like- zipline, river rafting, cliff jumping, etc. From great treks to beautiful camping sites, Rishikesh also has the Highest Bungee Jumping in India.

Pangot

A trove for bird watching, Pangot is a remote hamlet in the Himalayas. A drive to Pangot is filled with exuberant forest cover and is also known for its jungles. There are more than 250 species of birds, spellbinding trekking trails which take you towards Corbett National Park, and beautiful homestays. This hill station has pleasant summers and sparkling snow-clad mountains in the winters attracting international tourists as well. Encompassing the quaint beauty and unparallel vistas, Pangot is another ideal retreat pretty close to Noida.

Landour

If you refuse Mussoorie for the snarls of its commotion, Landour is the next best pick. Mussoorie is called the Queen of Hills and Landour is given the moniker of ‘Tiara of the Queen of Hills.’ It is an undiscovered and offbeat hill station because of its unique history and magnificence beauty. Under the Cantonment Act of 1924 which stated that Landour would remain with the military, there has been no woodcutting for 100 years. One can only imagine the scenic lush green hills there. Although a small town with limited options, the peaceful atmosphere enraptures one. One cannot miss Laal (Red) Tibba, the highest point of this town from where one can see some of the Himalayan peaks.

Add these beautiful hill stations to your ‘To Travel’ lists this month and drive away!