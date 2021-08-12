Shimla: Owing to the current Covid situation in the country, the Himachal Pradesh government has made negative Covid-19 report or full vaccination mandatory for all the people intending to visit the hill state from August 13 onwards. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Death Toll Rises to 13, Several Still Missing in Landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur

Planning a Trip to Himachal Pradesh? Negative Covid Report or Full Vaccination Must For Tourists

In a late night order on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh stated, “All persons intending to visit State shall carry their Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours w.e.f. 13th August, 2021.” Also Read - All Schools in Himachal Pradesh to Remain Closed Till August 22

Issuing the two-page order after the state cabinet meeting, Singh stated, “The situation of COVID-19 in the state has been reviewed. It is observed that the number of Covid-19 active cases and positivity rate are increasing in the state and the situation is still precarious.” Also Read - Video: Terrifying Landslide Hits Himachal's Kinnaur, Over 40 Feared Trapped Under Debris on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway | WATCH

In its earlier order on August 6, the state government made mandatory a negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination for visiting temples in the state during ‘Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras’ from August 9 to August 17.

Further, it has also been decided that all schools would remain closed except residential ones from August 11 to 22. However, teaching and non-teaching staff members will attend schools, the order stated.

The education department will frame Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the residential schools for containment of Covid-19, it added.

The order further stated, “Inter-state, Inter-district and Intra-district movement of public transport buses (state/ contract carriages) is now allowed to be operated with 50% of the registered seating capacity w.e.f. 13th August, 2021.”

For inter-state public transport buses, the transport department shall frame mechanism for checking of RTPCR/ RAT/vaccine certificate so that only eligible persons will board the buses, it added.

(With PTI inputs)