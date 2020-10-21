Actor Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind on social media. The actor invited tourists to visit Himachal Pradesh and also urged the city brats to not pollute the stunning valley with single used plastics.

She wrote, “Come to Himachal Pardesh but don’t throw plastic around especially single used plastic like empty bottles and chips packets, this beautiful valley can be turned in to a big dumpster just in one day if couple of insensitive, ill mannered city brats reach there. Please don’t,” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Receives Rape Threat From Odisha-Based Lawyer Who Later Confirms Account Was Hacked



Kangana in another tweet wrote, “Himachal has become a new favourite for film shoots as well, initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn’t know much about it they judged me for coming from a remote village, commercially it’s a good development, let’s make it ecologically beneficial as well Folded hands.”

Kangana who has shifted to Manali, Himachal Pradesh post the lockdown often shares pictures of her beautiful house in the hills and picturesque mountains.

Himachal Pradesh is the land of mountains and valley’s and one of the tourist favourite destinations, not just for Indians but for people from over the world. Hill stations including Shimla, Manali, and Kasauli continue to rule the list of most visited tourist destinations in the country.

Here, we list five places in Himachal Pradesh you must not miss!

1. Chail: If you love stunning panoramic mountain views and pleasant weather, then Chail will not leave you disappointed. Chail is one of the finest getaways in Himachal Pradesh. Despite being so beautiful, it remains of the lesser-explored destinations in the state and makes for an amazing holiday destination for backpackers, couples, and families alike. Here you can explore Chail Palace and the Chail cricket ground, the highest in the world.

2. Solang: Touted to be a hub of adventure, Solang has snow-clad mountains with beautiful lakes and green fields. It is also India’s famous skiing destination. You can try out adventure activities like zorbing and paragliding. The best time for skiing is in January or February.

3. Dharamshala: Want to rejuvenate and unwind? Try Dharamshala, it is an ideal place for a calm, serene, and rejuvenating getaway. Visit the Bhagsu falls and take the Triund trek. Do visit the monastery where the Dalai Lama resides. Chill at the coffee shops and be part of several conversations on spirituality.

4. Manali: Manali will never lose its charm, although tourists visit this gorgeous destination all across the year. Manali is also known for adventure sports and trekking. You can try paragliding, angling, or skiing or trek your way through the mountains.

5. Kasol: Kasol is also known as mini Israel due to the number of Israeli flocking here every season, this place is ideal for backpackers.

Which destination will you visit?