Good news fellow travellers, Himachal Pradesh inter-state bus services will be up and about in no time. Inter-state bus services were prohibited due to the onset of Coronavirus in the country. Reportedly, the services are said to resume soon with new standard operating procedures that were issued by the transport department. The state had opened its door for tourists last month, with bus services opening again it will be a smooth ride for travellers.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation suffered a huge loss due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism and lack of inter-state service heavily impacted the entire hill station. Tourism is one of the main sources of income and employment generation in HP. Transport Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Bikram Thakur told ANI that to date, HRTC has incurred a loss of Rs 1,387 crore which includes loss of the previous year which was around Rs 154 crore. Due to coronavirus, a total of 728 inter-state bus services were suspended in Himachal Pradesh.

In September, the HP government lifted the restriction of carrying an e-pass after shutting borders for more than five months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Himachal Pradesh had gradually opened its borders from August itself but in a phased manner. Minister Bikram Thakur further stated that he is only waiting for a nod from the state government. He emphasized that due to coronavirus and the closure of the bus services, the transport business suffered a huge dent in the region.

As reported by Times of India, HRTC is all set to run bus services to Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu, Kashmir, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Among the latest standard operating procedures- social distancing is a must and overcrowding the bus is a strict no. The report further stated that the drivers and conductors are always expected to put on masks and use sanitisers as well. Buses need to sanitized before every journey. With the festive season around the corner in the country, its great news for people who wants to visit the dear and near one’s during the festivities.