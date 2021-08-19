Shimla: Amid the growing tourist influx in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has issued strict orders to maintain the appropriate COVID-19 behaviour and tightened the entry rules for travellers. According to the new guidelines, any person visiting the state needs to register themselves on the Covid e-portal, failing to which entry is not allowed.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: BBMP Takes Big Step, Imposes Restrictions For Bengaluru Ahead of Festivals | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

The order was announced by Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh who stated that all inter-state movement will be monitored by the Disaster Management Cell of the Revenue department through registration on the Covid e-portal for contact tracing.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions for good carrier commuting for medical purposes, exempting them from the condition of e-registration for entering and exiting the state within 72 hours. This includes daily or weekend commuters such as industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers, project proponents, service providers, and government officials.

Moreover, the government also allowed people to commute for medical purposes on weekends. children below 18 years of age accompanied by parents with vaccination certificates (double doses) or negative RT-PCR/RAT reports are also excluded from restrictions, the order read.

Earlier on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced that the state is fully prepared to tackle a possible third wave of coronavirus. “The state government has launched the vaccination campaign at a large scale, and Himachal Pradesh is among the leading states in this campaign,” he said.