After being shut for almost a year, Spiti Valley is all set to welcome tourists from February 17. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the valley was shut from March last year. The decision to reopen Spiti for tourism was jointly taken by the Spiti Tourism Society along with hoteliers, panchayats, travel agents, mahila mandals, and community leaders.

The Spiti Tourism Society released a statement stating that they are looking forward to welcoming tourists. It read, "The valley has been incomplete without tourism this past year and we are very much looking forward to welcoming tourists to our home."

If you are planning to visit Spiti, then you will have to follow strict a standard operating procedure (SOP). Takpa Tenzin, president of the Committee for Preventive Measures and Sustainable Development, Spiti, told Tribune India, "All tour operators have to ensure that tourists, mainly those travelling in a group, have a Covid negative test report from an authorised hospital or lab 72 to 96 hours before arrival."

The Standard Operating Procedure will be revised again in April and is only functional for the winter months.

Guidelines to follow if travelling to Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh:

-Tourists need to ensure that you are carrying your valid RT-PCR test report, which is latest i.e. 72-96 hours prior to entering the valley.

– Tourists cannot enter the Khibber village and wildlife habitat as the village is not entertaining tourists in the winter season.

– Tourists who are entering Spiti independently, including drivers, will be asked to visit a government hospital to take a rapid test.

– Social distancing is a must. All hotels and homestays need to make sure that guests staying with them are tested before venturing for their respective sightseeing activities.