Sea Forts In India: Forts have a vintagy charm amalgamated with rich history and heritage engraved into them. BE it the alleys, windows of the jharoka, every inch ha s a narrative it beholds. Some of it is deciphered and revealed to us while some of it still is shrouded in mystery. There are multiple forts and places on Indian land that are flocked by people everyday, every season. But there are also certain magnificent forts that are afloat on water keeping their history alive.Also Read - Maharashtra Weather: Moderate To Intense Rainfall, Gusty Winds Forecast At Isolated Places In State

Here are some of the sea forts that one may visit for an enthralling trip down the history. Also Read - Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange And Red Alerts For Several Districts, Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Mumbai

JAL MAHAL, JAIPUR

The name itself suggest that this palace is surrounded by water. It is a palace on water. This striking monument elegantly is located by the Man Sagar lake on the outskirts of Jaipur. Interestingly, this palace has four storeys that are submerged under water. This architecture is from the Mughal-Rajput era that illuminates gorgeously at night. Reflecting off the water, Jal Mahal is flocked by tourists every year. Also Read - Dive Deep Into The Extraordinary Beauty of Underwater Life With Maharashtra’s First Ever Scuba Dive Boat

LAKE PALACE, UDAIPUR

The city of lakes itself has a place that floats on one of the pristine lakes here. The fort exudes royalty in every nook and has has even received a lot of fame recently over its marvelous architecture. Fun fact – the famous James Bond movie, Octopussy also has scenes from the Lake Palace.

MURUD JANJIRA FORT, MAHARASHTRA

Another remarkable fort, this spot is known for its rustic beauty and mighty fortifications. It is said that about 19 bastions of the fort still stand tall symbolic of tits triumphant past, There is a also a grand doorway to the west that is called the ‘Darya Darwaza that opens to the refreshing breeze of the sea and possibly was used as an emergency exit back in the days.

BEKAL FORT, KERALA

One of the largest fort in Kerala, it is set in a green and lush background of mother nature. The viewpoint atop the fort offers an arresting view of the vast expanse of the Arabian Sea. One can easily hike to history here. Boating, bird watching are amongst other things that people indulge in here. If you are an AR Rahman fan then this might have jogged your memory. The famous song by the singer, Tu Hi Re was featured here.

DIU FORT, DIU

The colossal structure of Fort Diu was built by Portuguese during their reign. This fort has a beautiful architecture, parapet and multiple cannons that make it a spectacular structure standing tall off the coast.

SINDHUDURG FORT, MAHARASHTRA

Built by Chhatrapati Shivaji in around 1664, this gargantuan fort stretches over about 44-acre. One of the jewels of Maratha empire, the name itself translates to ‘fort of the sea’. It is said that there is even a secret passage that goes to the coast. This great fort is a must visit when in Maharashtra.

This time, let’s plan to flip a page off the history by the seashore.

For story ideas, tips and review suggestions, you can reach out to himanshu.shekhar@india.com