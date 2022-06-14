Heritage Trains: Colourful. Rich. Intriguing. These words perfectly describe the Indian heritage and culture. The bounty of Indian heritage is celebrated across the globe. When it comes to us, we have an array of destinations to visit. Thinking of doing some exploration yourself? How about unravelling the heritage secrets on rails? Yes, you read it right. Indian railways has few UNESCO recognised heritage trains which will take you on a to heritage land. there are also many luxurious trains which offer regal train journeys.Also Read - Top Romantic Destinations In India That Should Be On Your Travel List

Travelling in trains could be a hit of nostalgia for a millennial. With road trips in vogue and flights being the new sought after mode of transportation, many of us have been on a rail hiatus! In India, a journey via train is an experience in itself. The chit-chat with your fellow passenger, gazing at the scenic scapes outside the window, moving with the rhythm of the train and getting off at stations to stretch yourself is a wholesome odyssey!

Here are some amazing railway network that offer the perfect heritage tour

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Kasto mazza hai lelaima

Ramailo o kaali odhali…

Did these lyrics reel you back tp a bollywood imagery? Well, then you guessed it right. These lines from the movie Parineeta depicted Saif Ali Khan singing this melodious song in a train ride up the hills. This iconic song was shot in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway network. This train runs between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling station. Also, known as the toy train, lots of tourists flock this hill station to experience a joyful ride here. It was recognised as the World Heritage Site in 1999 by UNESCO. Meandering through scenic mountains, the train covers 5 loops in the circuit to reach the hills.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway

This railway network in South India was built in 1908 by the Britishers. It runs from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam in Ooty. It is the only route which takes the passenger at an elevation of about 326-2203m in a span of 5 hours. One can immerse in the abundant beauty of nature by looking outside the window and experience the tranquility. This toy train was also declared a UNESCO heritage site in July 2005. Now operated by the Salem railway division, this train ride is an experience of a lifetime. So chug along the tracks right away!

Patal Pani –Kalkund Heritage Train

Starting at Mhow station, this heritage train will take you on an exhilarating experience passing through 4 tunnels, 24 sharp curves and several bridges. Not only this, the train is painted with the images of the waterfall and greenery it passes through. The journey furnishes the tourist with marvelous view of the verdant green scapes on the Vindyachal mountain range. Enroute , the train halts briefly at the Patalpani waterfall too. The Patalpani-Kalkund strecth has been especially developed and landscaped in order to boost the western railway tourism. So, hop on this train ride and make another memory to cherish.

Palace on Wheels

This is one of the premier and most palatial trains which run on heritage tracks. It was inspired by the regal ways of travel from the vintage period of Maharajas. It is said to be one of the most authentic ways to explore the heritage and culture, especially in Rajasthan. This train has state of art amenities and a royal ambience. There are cabins, lounges, spa, bar restaurants decked with Rajasthani panache. Passengers also get their personal attendants through out the journey. They offer a 7-8 day vacation package where they cover Delhi – Jaipur – Sawai Madhopur – Chittorgarh – Udaipur – Jaisalmer – Jodhpur – Bharatpur – Agra – Delhi in their regal circuit. With detailed itineraries in hand, one can tour the colourful hues of the heritage here.

This vacation book your train tickets and create memories of a lifetime!