Hmuifang In Mizoram Is Perfect For Tranquil Yet Adventurous Winter Retreat

Travel Offbeat: This winter season, explore the untapped beauty in north-east in Mizoram. Known for its bio-diversity, exotic hills, thrilling adventures and glinting starry sky, Hmuifang in Mizoram should be on your bucket list.

Hmuifang In Mizoram Is Perfect For Tranquil Yet Adventurous Winter Retreat (Image: Twitter/@mizoramtourism)

Hmufiang: Northeast India harbours several hidden gems that remain untapped by the commercial space. While travelling to Goa, Coorg, or hills in the north is the usual travel plan, an expedition to northeast opens a new window for a refreshing breath of experiential exploration. With the advent of winters, enjoying piping cups of tea, coffee along with authentic local cuisine atop beautiful mountain ranges is like an experience of a lifetime. One such unexplored destination is Hmuifang in Mizoram. It is ranked as one of the most beautiful destination a traveller’s soul should not miss.

It is a hill station located about 50 km from the capital, Aizwal. From sightseeing, to adventure activities, Hmuifang offers an ideal blend of fun and tranquility. Some say, it is a land of “virginal green forests.”

When in Hmuifang Tlang, you cannot miss these:

Vantawng Falls: A mesmerizing waterfall, Vantawng is the highest waterfall in the state and 13th highest in the country. It cascades like a milk river and is tucked amid verdant hills.

Phawngpui- A race to Blue Mountains

The highest peak in Mizoram, Phawngpui or the Blue Mountain is situated near the state’s south-eastern border overlooking the bend of the mighty Chhimtuipui River and the hill ranges of Myanmar. Abounding with diverse flora and fauna, Phawngpui has been declared a National Park covering an area of about 50 sq km. Exploring the park requires trekking and one can get the most exciting views of Mizoram from the cliffs of Phawngpui

Treks And Starry Nights: Hmuifang is known for its thrilling trekking trails with quite a few hills to score through. To enrich the adventure experience, setting up a mini camp or tent under the clear sky will furnish us with stunning starry net to sleep under. Or, one may gaze at the bright twinkling stars through the nigh

Locals here often provide insights about certain local places travellers can explore that might still not have made to the internet!

Best time to visit: While this is an all season destination, winters offer the best experience with those misty hills and chilly breeze.

How to reach?

Air: Lingui airport in Aizawl is the only airport in the state and is connected to Guwahati and Kolkata. One can take a taxi from Lingui till Hmuifang Tlang.

Rail: Nearest rail head to Aizawl is Silchar which 158 km away, Silchar is well connected to Guwahati Railway Station. From Silchar you can catch a bus or hire a Tata Sumo till Aizawl.

Road: Aizawl is 450 km from Guwahati by road and is connected by National Highways to the capital cities of other North-Eastern states as well. There are connecting buses and hired Tata Sumo which provide connectivity to the city. From Aizawl you can easily hire a Tata Sumo till Hmuifang Tlang or catch a state bus.

Nonetheless, it is always advised to check the latest and most convenient mode of communication as rules keeping changing from time to time.

Explore the hills of northeast this winter season and have an experience of a lifetime!