In India, the Holi Festival of Colors commemorates the triumph of good over evil and the defeat of the demonic Holika. Every year on the day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which falls in early March, it is commemorated. In the Hindu religion, people celebrate the beginning of spring and other festivities.

If you want to see how Holi is celebrated in India, now is the time to start planning your Holi vacation schedule. Various parts of India celebrate the festival of colour in their own special style. With Holi weekend approaching, it's time to start thinking about a brief trip; here are some of our favourites:

1. Mathura

Lord Krishna was born in the city of Mathura, and he spent his boyhood in the city of Vrindavan. Braj is a historical territory that includes the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, as well as other surrounding territories. While Holi is celebrated in practically every section of India, it is especially well-known in Braj. Because of its distinct customs and traditions, Holi draws tourists and visitors from all over the world. In Vrindavan, Holi transforms the entire city into a kaleidoscope of colours that is a sight to behold

The lathmar Holi at Barsana and Nandgaon, Holika Dahan in Kosi, and colourful Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Baldeo are the five important festivities linked with the Holi celebration in Mathura, Holi in Vrindavan, and adjacent districts. Holi in Vrindavan is celebrated with coloured water and gulal, a type of colour derived from organic materials such as flowers and Kesar. Temple priests use buckets, water pistols, and other means to splatter colours on everyone. The ambiance is heightened by the presence of devotional music in the background with people dancing to the beats while taking in the sights.

2. Jaipur

Jaipur is a welcoming city that not only cherishes the land’s cultural legacy but also upholds the tradition of always satisfying its visitors. Almost everyone is welcomed with open arms in the city at all times. And Holi is no exception. You will find some of the most exciting parties and events taking place in the city at this time of year, which you should not miss. And if you want to know which ones are the greatest, keep reading. Simply write down the time, date, and cost of each of these events, and prepare to be surrounded by colour and excitement.

On Holi, Jaipur residents decorate their homes with colourful flowers and make rangolis near their front doors. The city, as well as the house, is tastefully ornamented. When tourists visit Jaipur at this time, they will see the city is decked out in vibrant colours and ornamental things. People prepare a variety of sweets, including Papdi, Gujiya, sweet Shakarpara, and a variety of other delectable foods. When buying watercolours, Gulaal or dry colours, and pichkaris for their Holi celebrations, both young and old people are filled with pleasure and passion.

3. Udaipur

Not only in Rajasthan but also around the country, Udaipur is known for its spectacular and regal Holi festivities. In Udaipur, Holi is celebrated for two days. The Holika Dahan, which takes place one day before Holi, is the commencement of the Holi celebrations in Udaipur. The burning, known as Mewar Holika Dahan, takes place on the grounds of City Palace. Locals play with dry and wet colours, water pistols, and balloons in various places of old Udaipur. Buckets full of coloured water are thrown upon passers-by. Traditional delicacies are prepared in households, and locals dance and sing folk songs to celebrate the festivities.

4. Pushkar

Pushkar has the distinct charm that sets it apart from the rest of Rajasthan. The stunning Camel Fair and Holi Festival have made it famous all over the world. Holi in Pushkar is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that everyone should have at least once. Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is celebrated around the world for its positive feelings. This incredibly exciting day has Hashtag Adventure planned for you. Foreign tourists, together with the locals, play Holi ferociously with colours and gulal. During this time, a one-of-a-kind clothing tearing competition takes place. People have been sitting on their roofs since the morning to witness the vistas.

5. Rishikesh

Dancing to loud Bollywood melodies and throwing colours and water balloons at each other is way too much delight. In Rishikesh, there are a plethora of interesting Holi 2022 events to look forward to, including a rain dance and a Holi beach party. Eco-friendly is the new thing these days; Holi with organic colours and no water is the whole notion. There are a few Holi parties in Rishikesh that have already started the ‘no water, only organic colours’ approach, and they’re just as much fun as you’d expect. Apart from the festivities, there are other interesting Holi events, such as the Rishikesh Color Run. The beautiful scenery with a splash of colours will steal your heart. Holi here is celebrated in the open air, on lush green meadows, and under the stars.

6. Lucknow

Holi is here, and the city of Nawabs, like somewhere else in North India, has its own traditions and quintessential subtleties that make our Holi unique. While some of these customs are new, some are centuries old, and we couldn’t picture a Holi without partaking in at least some of the activities listed below. If you’re in Lucknow and want to make your Holi especially special, try the delicious thandai infused with saffron, rich nuts, and herbs, which will instantly chill us down and there’s no better drink than this one to get us in the mood to dance like crazy on Amitabh Bachchan’s Rang Barse anytime, anywhere.