Home on Wheels: Indian couple, Deepak and Ruchi Pandey, who met in college in Dehradun, have always shared a passion for travel. Their desire to travel the nation as a couple started twenty years later, after being married and having two kids. They started their excursions with a Tata Indica and then, gradually, a Safari. But when their family grew to include two sons and three dogs, they required a larger vehicle. The coronavirus pandemic struck and travel was halted while they were debating which vehicle to purchase next.Also Read - Experiences Of A Lifetime: 8 Must Visit Destinations Before Your Old Age

When the initial lockdown was declared, their trip plans were interrupted, and they avoided eating outside or staying in hotels, Deepak told Better India. He said, “That’s when we found out about caravans. While this concept has been present in foreign countries for almost 50 years, it’s only just picking up in ours.” Also Read - 5 Things You Should Not Travel Without if Planning a Trip In Rains

WHAT IS A CARAVAN?

A caravan is a car or van that is used to travel through unique locations and routes and features a bed and cooking equipment. The vehicle is made in such a way that it can be readily hauled by a car, making it suitable for usage by a group of persons planning a road trip. Caravan tourism encourages family travel to places where it could be challenging to locate suitable hotel accommodations. It is a novel and interesting opportunity to experiment with unique ways of transportation. Also Read - Mountains to Beaches: 10 Summer And Budget-Friendly Destinations in India

WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES TO ISSUE A CARAVAN VAN?

The van has plenty of area for seating, a kitchen, a bathroom, two huge mattresses that can sleep four people, air conditioning, and storage. Deepak also added a 150-litre water tank and solar energy panels.

Deepak explained the challenges that came with the issue of caravans, from registering a vehicle for personal use to importing items from the US.

RTO Registration: Deepak says the first of which is obtaining approval from the RTO for a white-board vehicle. The challenge is registering a large car for personal use. It was difficult persuading the officials that I would utilize this for my family and not for business purposes.

Upgrading The Vehicle: The next step was to purchase a car that could be transformed into a spacious campervan for a large family. A Force Traveller 3350 was purchased by the pair in April 2021. The next issue was dismantling the car and installing everything needed for a smooth trip.

Higher investment: The issue, according to Deepak, is that India does not have the resources required to convert a car into a camper van. Numerous items had to be imported from the US, which increased your cost by four times.

WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OFFERED BY CARAVANS?

For individuals who wish to get a feel for a destination’s interior and interact with the inhabitants, a caravan offers a solution. Travelling by caravan has several advantages, including the ability to prepare one’s own meals while on the road, bring as much luggage as one wants, and experience total seclusion.

The Pandey family started their journey with Leh Ladakh and continued with Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat

Do you think Caravans could be the new travel trend? Let us know your thoughts!