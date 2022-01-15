Due to the present COVID-19 scenario, Hong Kong airport has imposed a transit embargo on 153 nations (which is most of the world). The declaration was issued on Friday by the Hong Kong government in order to put a stop to the escalating number of COVID-19 cases.Also Read - 20 More People, Including 8 Students, Test Covid Positive At IIT Kharagpur Campus

Throughout the pandemic, Hong Kong was noted for implementing some of the most stringent precautions, including a weeks-long quarantine, rigorous lockdowns, and mass testing. Currently, China's special administrative zone recognises 153 countries and divides them into Groups A and B. (from which arrivals must spend 21 days in quarantine).

People who have visited any of the 153 countries in the last three weeks would be barred from travelling starting Sunday, according to Hong Kong's airport. Eight countries (Group A) have already been barred from entering Hong Kong, including India, Pakistan, Canada, France, the Philippines, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. According to Hong Kong's airport, people who have visited any of these countries in the previous 21 days are barred from transiting from January 16 onwards.

The Omicron outbreak is currently affecting Hong Kong, and it started with a returning Cathay Pacific flight crew that broke home quarantine laws. Since then, all COVID limitations have been reinstated, including social distancing, gym closures, and restaurant closings after 6 PM.