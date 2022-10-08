Hong Kong: In a bid to revive its pandemic-impacted travel and tourism industry, Hong Kong has started giving out free air tickets to global tourists. The popular destination that used to have around 56 lakh visitors a year before the pandemic struck is trying to get back on its feet after two years of travel restrictions. In order to lure travellers, Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has decided to give away, 5,00,000 free air tickets to incoming travellers and Hong Kong residents.Also Read - Hunting Low-Budget Travel Destinations? Here Are 08 Countries You Can Visit In Under Rs. 1 Lakh

“Back in 2020, AAHK purchased around 5,00,000 air tickets in advance from the territory’s home-based airlines as part of a relief package to support the aviation industry,” said an AAHK spokesperson. “The purchase serves the purpose of injecting liquidity into the airlines up front, while the tickets will be given away to global visitors and Hong Kong residents in the market recovery campaign.” Also Read - India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Video: Predicted Playing XI, Dubai Stadium Pitch Report And Dubai Weather

The Hong Kong Tourism Board says the free tickets will be distributed next year to inbound and outbound travellers by the city’s airport authority, which will finalise arrangements with airlines. “Once the government announces it will remove all COVID-19 restrictions for inbound travellers, we’ll roll out the advertising campaigns for the free air tickets,” Dane Cheng, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board told the BBC. The Airport Authority Hong Kong is believed to have set aside an estimated £225 million in 2020 for buying half a million flight tickets from airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, Hong Kong Express and Cathay Pacific. Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Qualification: Hong Kong or UAE - Who Will Play India-Pakistan In Their Group?

In the first eight months of this year Hong Kong recorded just 184,000 visitors, a significant drop compared to before the pandemic of 56 million a year. Hong Kong has been largely cut off from the rest of the world due to its Covid-19 quarantine rules, which at one stage required incoming travelers to spend 21 days in a hotel room at their own expense, with only Hong Kong residents permitted entry.

However, now that Hong Kong has decided to give away free air-tickets, all travel enthusiasts must pack their bags for a trip to Hong Kong. Here is a list of 5 things you must try while in Hong Kong:

HERE’S WHAT TO DO WHEN IN HONG KONG:

HIKE ON OLYMPIC TRAIL

The Olympic Trail goes across Lantau Island from Tung Chung to Mui Wo. The scenic route offers a picturesque view of the sea, wildlife, and mountains. The course also features various Chinese tombs. The long, winding road is also a popular biking destination.

BIRD-WATCHING AND TEA HISTORY

Said to be one of the world’s most enormous aviaries, Hong Kong Park is home to birds that are seen roaming freely under a net canopy. The Museum of Teaware, situated close to the park, features the ancient culture and tradition of Chinese tea and its history and customs. The museum also has precious antiques.

THE SUNSET AT AQUA LUNA

To learn more about Chinese culture, travel on traditional Chinese junk boats that are regarded as one of the last remaining red-sail boats. They provide a short harbour cruise experience. Aqua Luna is a Chinese junk which operates in the Victoria Harbour and is popular with tourists.

A 360-DEGREES VIEW OF HONG KONG

Sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck provides a beautiful 360-degree view of Hong Kong. Open till 9pm, it also provides a splendid night view.

BEACH-WALKS AND SURFS

there are over 50 beautiful beaches in Hong Kong and the surrounding islands. Everything from surfing, kayaking, camping or just a secluded place for relaxing and sunbathing, there is a plethora of beaches to choose from. Popular ones include Tai Long Wan (Big Wave Bay), Shek O Beach (Big Wave Rocky Bay), and Kwun Yam Wan (Cheung Chau Windsurf Beach).

Without waiting, plan a trip to Hong Kong!