As per the Hong Kong government's announcement, they will not be lifting the covid-19 ban until covid-19 cases eases in domestic region. In brief meeting, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that the city was struggling to contain rising infections. Currently, flights are banned from countries like US, UK and Australia. "It's not the time to immediately lift the ban," says Lam.

"Inevitably among some of those people there will be infected cases. There may even be critically ill cases arising from the returns, and that would add a lot of pressure to our public hospital system," says Lam. She also added that people will rush to come back when the reopening takes place.

At present, Hong Kong is planning is doing to do a mass testing before reopening. The soon the fifth wave is under control, the government will then make ways to open Hong Kong for international travellers, Lam suggested.

The health authorities in Hong Kong stated on Thursday that daily covid-19 caseload increased earlier in the month and new 31,000 cases. The las outbreak affected unvaccinated elderly residents.